Located on the north side of Winston-Salem sits the future of agriculture and combating hunger, the Kimberly Park Hydroponic Farm.

Hydroponics is technology cultivated and grown over the last century. It allows for the growth of plants without the need for soil. Plants are grown with water enriched with nutrients.

Winston-Salem takes this technology a step further with controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), which provides big benefits.

Moriah Gendy, food resilience program manager for the City of Winston-Salem, Sustainability Department, calls the farm “an innovative and creative solution to food insecurity.”

We caught up with Gendy, who shares how our city’s hydroponic farm came to be, the benefits it provides and what is grown there.

JOURNEY TO HYDROPONICS

In 2014, Winston-Salem voters approved a $2 million bond that was used toward building the hydroponic farm. In 2016, city council sought to develop it as an innovative solution to food insecurity within Winston-Salem.

Gendy says several sites were considered as Winston-Salem has over 21 food deserts. The USDA has specific conditions to be considered a food desert, which is known as an urban area where it’s difficult to buy affordable and healthy food.

Council Member ( now Mayor Pro Tem) DD Adams advocated for the project to be developed and housed in the North Ward “as a meaningful investment in creating an impactful food resource for her residents,” Gendy says. “Several sites were considered at the time, but Kimberley Park was selected as the best possible location to develop the 1,500-square-foot greenhouse. The City of Winston-Salem City Council vision was to establish the Kimberley Park Hydroponics Farm as a way of combatting food insecurity.”

The long-awaited ribbon cutting ceremony for Kimberly Park Hydroponic Farm took place in October 2022. Fresh produce from the farm is distributed to those in need through Help Our People Eat (HOPE), a nonprofit that fights hunger.

GROWING WITH WATER

Hydroponic farms provide some major benefits in growing food. They allow plants to go from seed to harvest in a mere nine weeks, and they requires significantly less water than traditional farming. Once that water runs through the channel to grow plants, it then returns to the water reservoir and is reused repeatedly.

“Hydroponic systems such as ours are meant to be housed in a CEA environment, making it possible to grow seasonal produce year around. CEA settings essentially control for environmental factors by stabilizing temperature, air flow, light and prevention of pests and diseases that normally limit and slow production in traditional outdoor settings,” Gentry says.

“For these reasons, hydroponic systems can create a lot of cultural and environmental benefits when compared to traditional farming practices, as it reduces waste and maximizes potential for high value agricultural output.”

The farm’s Nutrient Film Technique specializes in growing leafy greens.

Crops include spinach, lettuce, arugula, micro greens, collards, kale, broccoli, rabe and a wide variety of herbs such as cilantro and basil.

NO ADMISSION

Currently, the city’s hydroponic farm is closed to the public because of the fragile nature of this type of farming.

“Since our site is a CEA, we look to control all parameters such as light, temperature, air flow, and exposure to outside pests and diseases while in the facility.”

Hydroponic systems are very sensitive to diseases because of the plants’ bare roots, Gentry says.

“It is important to protect the integrity of the site and practice safety precautions on how individuals are allowed to enter the facility,” Gendy says.

“We are excited for our next year of operations at the Kimberley Park Hydroponics Farm and look forward to growing alongside our community,” she shares.

Future visits for training and educational purposes may be possible, she says.

To learn more about this cutting-edge agriculture facility, visit cityofws.org/3249/Kimberley-Park-Hydroponic-Farm.