Not many people can pull off a surprise birthday party. But even fewer can pull off a surprise proposal within that surprise birthday party!

Preya Sukhram, a retail general manager, went all in planning a surprise birthday party for her boyfriend, De’Andre Gandy, a loan originator.

The two met about nine years ago when they worked at the same mall.

Little did she know that he had a surprise planned for her.

“De’Andre’s mom and I planned a surprise birthday dinner with all his family and friends planning to attend. On the way to the surprise birthday dinner, De’Andre wanted to stop at this rooftop bar for drinks,” Preya recalls.

“Not trying to ruin his surprise, I went along with it. We go on the rooftop to get drinks and enjoy the view. De’Andre starts telling me how much he appreciates and loves me; then he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

Approaching behind her was her entire family, his family and our close friends.

“It was an emotional, but memorable night,” she says.

This couple also managed a feat many married couples aim for – staying within their wedding budget.

Preya offers tips on how she did this.

“Start planning early, see many venues and get the best out of a venue as you can. Choose the venue that captures your vision and includes catering, table settings, stage, etc.”

They couple made sure to fit in some splurge items, including their attire. Preya wore a stunning Justine Gown, De’Andre a custom-made tuxedo by Nyoni Couture.

“What I remember the most of our wedding day was watching my queen walk down the aisle,” De’Andre says. “My emotions took over, and I couldn’t hold back my tears.”

Preya reflects on the same moment: “So many emotions came over me while I was walking down the aisle. All I could do was smile towards the man I love and be grateful that we are doing this!”

Stage sparklers were lit as the couple entered the reception.

Preya says this created a “fantastic ambiance.”

Here is some advice to future brides from Preya: “Create a vision that you want. Research vendors that cater to your vision and budget. The planning process was my favorite part. Make it fun! The day of your wedding, ensure you have a point person who knows your vision and can ensure everything goes as planned. I did not use a wedding planner, but if you do; I would advise they attend every meeting with your vendors.”