Nonprofits Need Your Help on Nov. 30

Giving Tuesday is more than a movement.
For those who “live to give” it’s about caring more about helping others than themselves. Giving Tuesday is celebrated annually across the globe, from Argentina to Venezuela with nearly 250 campaigns in the U.S.
The concept of Giving Tuesday was created in 2012, giving new meaning to Tuesday after Thanksgiving for millions of people.
This day, which some consider a charity counterpoint to Black Friday, people are encouraged to do good, live unselfishly and put others first.
GivingTuesday came into being at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. Today, the organization is a thriving, independent nonprofit and global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. GivingTuesday will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2022.
For those who want to give all year long, the organization has started #GivingEveryTuesday, a series of weekly opportunities to come together to give, volunteer and show kindness in communities and countries around the world.
How You Can Help
Join the global community by giving back once a year in November, or better yet, every Tuesday by cleaning up a beach, supporting communities in need and other small acts of kindness like filling community pantries, fighting food insecurity, diaper drives for babies, celebrating essential workers and more.
Sign up to receive each week’s prompt for how you can help your neighbors, community, and world by texting GivingTuesday to 917-708-7240. Or visit www.givingtuesday.org.
Help out a local nonprofit with a donation of time or money.
You can brighten someone’s life this year on Nov. 30 with even one small act of kindness. You may find it’s truly better to give than to receive.
Your Guide to Some Local Nonprofits, From A To Z
If you’re looking for a nonprofit to help this Giving Tuesday, we’ve pulled together a sampling of local nonprofits, from A to Z, to get you started.
(Disclaimer: We didn’t list one for Q or X, so if you know of one, email editor@winstonsalemmonthly.com, and we’ll add it to the list online.)
As you look for a cause you’re passionate about, don’t forget about your local schools, scout troops and houses of worship. Find links to other nonprofits through umbrella groups such as United Way and ncnonprofits.org.
- Animal Adoption & Rescue Foundation: Aids homeless and helpless cats and dogs in the greater Winston-Salem area; providing rescue and adoption services, information and education while encouraging the human/animal bond. aarfws.org
- Breathing Access: Provides yoga and healing arts for children and communities in need. Certified trauma-informed yoga instructors focus on high-risk students in Title 1 elementary and middle schools. Mindfulness, meditation, and deep breathing techniques help children respond to stressors in healthy ways both in the classroom and at home. breathingaccess.org
- CARes Project: Offers low-interest car loans to credit-challenged, low-income working adults. Customers learn to practice good money management skills, increase their credit worthiness and receive reliable transportation to get to work. thecaresproject.org
- Disaster Services, American Red Cross: This program spans the disaster cycle — increasing public awareness on how to prevent, prepare for and respond to disasters; providing the tools to meet immediate disaster needs and helping clients take steps to recover. Redcross.org
- Enrichment Center: Helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reach their full potential and achieve their best life through art classes, life-skills training, community activities and job placement. enrichmentarc.org
- Family Services: Helps families and children become safe and secure. Programs include Vantage Point Children’s Advocacy Center and Victim Services, offering a continuum of services for victims of domestic violence. familyservicesforsyth.org
- Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina: Through the sale of donated items in its stores, funds employment and training programs that help people find hope, opportunity and jobs. goodwillnwnc.org
- HandsOn NWNC: Mobilizes the people and organizations that inspire community change; works with nonprofits and community volunteers to respond to the emerging needs of the community. handsonnwnc.org
- Insight Human Services: Provides substance abuse and mental health services, including prevention, intervention and treatment. insightnc.org
- Jaycees, Winston-Salem Junior Chamber: Recruits and trains leaders, ages 21 to 40, by providing fun, innovative opportunities for individuals to serve humanity. wsjaycees.org
- Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts at UNC School of the Arts: A catalyst that encourages and supports the exploration and development of new knowledge to transform the way artists, organizations and communities approach their creative challenges. uncsa.edu/kenan
- Leadership Winston-Salem: Educates, connects and energizes leaders to serve and improve the community. leadershipws.org
- Mental Health Association: The community connector, educator and resource navigator for mental health care in Forsyth County. Services include mental and behavioral health care and a five-day jail diversion training designed for law enforcement and other first responders. triadmentalhealth.org
- North Carolina Art Education Association: The state's largest advocacy group dedicated to supporting visual arts education. ncaea.org
- Old Salem: Historic site and museum combating food insecurity and exploring the stories of people, including Moravian, Black and indigenous peoples in the American South. oldsalem.org
- Parenting Path: Works to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect by strengthening families, enhancing parent/child relationships and creating safer more stable communities. parentingpath.org
- Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center: Provides quality, professional equine assisted activities for both children and adults with disabilities. Equine assisted activities help to improve muscle tone, balance, posture, coordination and motor development as well as emotional wellbeing. riverwoodtrc.org
- Springwell Network: Provides quality residential care and training for adults with mental challenges and/or other intellectual developmental disabilities and seeks innovative resources and means to expansd services for these individuals. grphms.com
- Trellis Supportive Care: Provides quality medical, emotional, spiritual and social support to patients and families who face any life-limiting illness, regardless of diagnosis or ability to pay. trellissupport.org
- United Way of Forsyth County: This umbrella group brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. It is devoted fighting poverty and its causes and consequences are reflected through our priorities to build a more stable, healthy, educated and economically mobile Forsyth County. forsythunitedway.org
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: During the tax season, about 100 certified volunteers operate the 10-13 VITA Sites around Winston- Salem, preparing electronic returns for about 4,000 low-to-moderate income taxpayers in Forsyth County each year. The program also now offers VITA Express, which allows participants to drop off documents for return preparation and return to sign and submit the forms. forsythfreetax.org
- Winston-Salem Foundation: The 16th oldest community foundation in the United States collaborates with nonprofits, funders and community leaders to build a more equitable community, support charitable organizations, offer philanthropic services and provide scholarships. wsfoundation.org
- YMCA: Wide range of programs includes YMCA Achievers, which works to close the socioeconomic opportunity gap among African American and Hispanic students; the Summer Learning Academy, which offers academic support and more at three low-performing elementary schools; and Best Choice Center, a year-round academic enrichment program for K-8 at-risk children. ymcanwnc.org
- Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation: A statewide, private, family foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life for all North Carolinians. zsr.org