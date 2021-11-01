Nonprofits Need Your Help on Nov. 30

Giving Tuesday is more than a movement.

For those who “live to give” it’s about caring more about helping others than themselves. Giving Tuesday is celebrated annually across the globe, from Argentina to Venezuela with nearly 250 campaigns in the U.S.

The concept of Giving Tuesday was created in 2012, giving new meaning to Tuesday after Thanksgiving for millions of people.

This day, which some consider a charity counterpoint to Black Friday, people are encouraged to do good, live unselfishly and put others first.

GivingTuesday came into being at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. Today, the organization is a thriving, independent nonprofit and global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. GivingTuesday will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2022.

For those who want to give all year long, the organization has started #GivingEveryTuesday, a series of weekly opportunities to come together to give, volunteer and show kindness in communities and countries around the world.

How You Can Help