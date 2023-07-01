It’s summertime. Sun, fun, surfing and sandwiches that are only available in the summer. Perennial favorites like cucumbers are available year round, as is the South’s favorite cheese, pimento.

But there is only one sandwich truly associated with summer – the tomato sandwich. There is no mystery about the sandwich that has essentially two ingredients – tomatoes and bread.

For many, the tomato sandwich is the greenlight that summer is officially here. Sure, tomatoes are stacked high in grocery stores year round, but the pale orbs that are pink instead of bright red are frowned upon by true Southerners.

We know that these specimens, picked from across the country and shipped green, are tasteless and not considered worthy of use in any dish, much less a sandwich.

Many chefs agree and do not allow tomatoes out of season to appear on menus. So, we wait in feverish anticipation each year until late May (if you have an early crop) to the peak in July to wrap our hands around a tomato sandwich.

The tomato sandwich is popular foremost for its taste followed by its simplicity as a close second. It is loved for its ease of travel – perfect for throwing in the cooler on the way to the beach, the family reunion or picnic.

There is nowhere that the tomato sandwich can’t go, but don’t assemble it until you’re ready to eat. Otherwise, the juicy tomatoes will turn the bread into a soggy mess.

Variety is the spice of life, and it is so with the tomato. Heirloom varieties mingle with newcomers and hybrids. Tried-and-true favorites appear each year that are made for slicing: Better Boy, Beefsteak, German Johnson, Early Girl, to name a few. Joining them are their exotic cousins, the Purple Cherokee and Green Zebras.

Tomatoes come in all shapes, sizes and hues. The Better Boy tomato has been in existence for more than 50 years and is a Guinness record holder for the amount of fruit produced from a single plant. It is noted for its superior flavor and a perfect sandwich choice.

The beefsteak tomato, one of the largest varieties of cultivated tomatoes, is the perfect tomato for a sandwich because of its size – with one slice ample enough to cover a slice of bread. The German Johnson heirloom is also a large variety. Purple Cherokee are considered ugly and malformed by tomato snobs but the heirloom species has a distinct sweet taste that makes it good sandwich material.

Once the tomato has been decided upon, there is the question of the binding agent, aka mayonnaise. Mayonnaise wars have ensued over which is best. Duke’s, Blue Plate, Hellmann’s? I am a Duke’s fan from way back – I like the slight tanginess. The healthy mayo that dates to the early 1900s is naturally sugar free, made only with egg yolks – giving it a creamier and thicker texture than other mayonnaise brands.

The last controversy revolves around bread. Should the bread be white or whole wheat? The answer is plain ‘ole cheap white bread. This is not the time to get fancy. Pat Tilley agrees.

In the ‘50s, Tilley recalls a tomato sandwich moment that has stayed with her for decades. She was in high school and went with an older classmate (who could drive) to a local family-owned grocery store and got a loaf of bread – Merita white bread. They bought tomatoes and nearly finished the entire loaf between them. “We used Duke’s and lots of black pepper and salt,” Tilley says. “It is one of my favorite memories. I have since eaten it with grain bread but the flavor is not the same. And, it is definitely not as good.”

Call me a simpleton, but it doesn’t get any better than this unpretentious, yet delicious sandwich that is also low in calories. And, in the summer most people are active, so forget for once about worrying about carbs.

With the tomato sandwich, you can savor summer at its best. And, I would even recommend the “Tomato Sandwich Diet.” One summer, I ate only tomato sandwiches for lunch and I lost weight.

Any way you slice it, nothing says summer like a tomato sandwich.

The Assembly of a Tomato Sandwich

CLASSIC TOMATO SANDWICH

Two pieces of cheap white bread – any inexpensive, soft white bread will do

Duke’s mayonnaise – generous tablespoons or to taste – make sure both slices are covered.

1-2 dead-ripe tomatoes (depending on size/variety). Use only home- or farm-grown tomato slices of your favorite variety. Never used a refrigerated tomato. I got into an argument with a family member years ago who said it was OK to use cold tomatoes. Everyone knows that cold kills the taste.

Slice tomatoes medium thick – just not paper thin.

To peel or not to peel? I keep skin on. Too much work to peel and never saw the point. However, my mother always peeled tomatoes. Just personal preference.

Salt and pepper to taste

Slap that baby together, and let the good times roll. Stand up over the sink so the juice that runs down your elbows has a good landing spot.

Have plenty of napkins on hand.

FANCY TOMATO SANDWICH

To take a tomato sandwich to a higher level, you can add a slice of onion and or cucumbers. Or, try the other tried-and-true tomato sandwich vehicle – the BLT (bacon, lettuce, tomato). Beefsteak tomato recommended.