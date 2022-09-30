Old Salem seed lab offers a taste of history

People have been saving seeds for years, and the plant varieties in Old Salem’s seed lab are as old as the buildings there, 1766 to 1850, says Eric Jackson, director of horticulture at Old Salem Museum and Gardens.

It’s a lot of work to track down plant varieties, he says. The effort began in the 1980s and was formerly housed in the old Coca-Cola building.

About 250 varieties are found at the seed lab.

To visitors who drop in at the seed-saving laboratory, Jackson points out rare seeds housed in glass storage units – many for 20 years, like the Emkwana squash seed of the Menominee people of Wisconsin.

Scarlet Horn carrots are as colorful as their name and come from Hoorn, Netherlands, dating to early 1600s.

The Seminole Pumpkin, bred by Native Americans, is a small pumpkin variety from Florida that is delicious and hardy.

Jackson points out that bean seeds as a whole have Native American connections. Purple straw wheat seeds are a favorite for gardens in the fall and can be used in a variety of ways from whiskey to biscuits.

Modern-day farmers prefer to buy seeds rather than use heirloom varieties because modern hybrids are so productive, he says.

A “seed swap” every January allows enthusiasts to find heirloom seeds.

“Seeds like to travel with people,” Jackson says.

Locals who have shared family heirloom seeds with the lab include a family that inherited seed banks dating to the 1760s and donated 35 varieties. Another family donated rare heirloom cucumber seeds dating to 1875.

Visitors can come and see the seed lab along with gardens throughout Old Salem – The Miksch and Triebel Gardens, the Single Brothers' Garden and the Salt Street Family Gardens.

You never know what story is behind that vibrant pumpkin, gourd or carrot growing in a field or garden. It could have traveled a long road to Old Salem.