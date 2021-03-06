On Jonestown Road, Tattoo Therapy Studio’s all-female staff continues to make strides in a male-dominated industry

“Each one of these ladies brings amazing talent and a unique personality to the studio,” Ryce says. “I’ve had the pleasure of being able to watch each of my artists grow in the industry and reach goals they never thought possible.”

Bringing art to life using the human body’s largest organ as a canvas can seem harrowing for a first-timer in the chair, but all of the artists at Tattoo Therapy spend considerable time ensuring the entire experience is a good one.

“It’s rewarding to learn the significance behind why people choose the tattoos they do, and to be able to offer the service that stays with them a lifetime,” Ryce says. “We’ve all developed new friendships, shared struggles and success stories, encouraged, and inspired one another.”

When she’s not running Tattoo Therapy Studio, Ryce enjoys time with her fiancé, Brad, her daughter Hadley, and her niece, Ashley.

Her advice to other women who are striving to follow their own dreams is simple.

“Pray, have a great support system, and remember the best is yet to come,” she says. Set small goals. Even a small step in the right direction can be great.”