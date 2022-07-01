Organize your home – and your life!

It was a cold day, gray day in November 2020 – a year of great loss in our family with the passing of my mother and the presence of COVID.

I was sitting on the floor of my home office, which was so unattractive, cluttered and unappealing that I had stopped using it. I was working instead in my living room and had turned my coffee table into my desk.

The clutter in my homed added to the anxiety I felt with the uneasiness of the world.

I decided to tackle the mess that I called my office and make it functional and productive again. The other impetus to cleaning up my home was the experience I had cleaning out my mother’s house. I vowed that I would not leave that task to my family.

It was time to clean up my home and get control of my life.

When my friend called that day, she could hear the distress in my voice.

I was overwhelmed with the volume of “stuff” I had accumulated. Where to put everything – what to throw out?

How could I organize the clutter keeping me from using my office and enjoying my home?

I received a present of a lifetime – my friend “gifted” me with a professional organizer, Cyndi Brooks, a declutter expert – a “Marie Kondo” of my very own.

I don’t like clutter, but to avoid dealing with things, I hid my mess – so we cleaned out my bedroom closets first.

The mountain of clothes piled on my bed was whittled down fast to clothes I would actually wear. The feeling of relief was immediate.

Nearly three months later, I had let go of a lot of stuff: old papers, clothes and other things.

Parting with my wedding album, which had been in my attic for years, was the hardest and a defining moment.

“Lynne, don’t look at this,” Brooks said. I knew as she walked down my attic steps what was in her hands. A piece of my life that had been hidden from sight for decades was exposed to the light. Like many hidden things, it carried bad vibes.

She gave me the courage to let go, and so I did.

When it was finished, Brooks had discarded items, posted items to sell on Facebook Marketplace and had donated other things to charities. She then helped me organize what was left.

For the first time in more than 20 years, I knew where everything was in my house. I no longer feared moving when I was ready– it would not be the nightmare I experienced cleaning out my mother’s house. I could breathe.

TIPS FOR ORGANIZING/DECLUTTERING YOUR HOME • Start out with a daily "10 minute tidy" and get all household members to participate. • A key to organizing is to simplify – a place for everything and everything in its place. • Start small – tackle a junk drawer, a cabinet, etc. “We take your junk drawers from ‘junk-tional’ to functional,” Moore says. • Get a sorting system: What you don’t keep, discard or donate. • Keep surfaces clear. Having cleared surfaces reduces visual clutter. • Too many clothes in closets are an issue for many. Ask yourself: "Does it fit, do I like the way it fits, and if I saw it in a store today, would I buy it?" • Create a system that works for you to maintain your new spaces – home and work. Be mindful of not re-cluttering. • Get help from a professional organizer.

Decluttering has taken the nation by storm in the last few years.

What is the impetus for so many people decluttering their homes?

“People working from home and spending a lot of time in their homes has had a major impact on decluttering,” says Jill Moore, owner of Organized Jill Professional Home Organization, based in Winston-Salem.

“People are reprioritizing their possessions, relationships and lifestyles to make room for what matters most.

After a day spent organizing for clients, most nights Moore can be found in front of her computer browsing local shops for inventory for clients and tools of her trade to uses in her business. Hours are spent poring over websites, double checking measurements and doing research (taking in account budget, style and space specifications to bring functionality and aesthetics to each project).

Her attraction for organization began at young age. She was the friend who liked to straighten out closets.

In 2020, Moore decided to launch a professional home-organizing business. She earned a professional organizing certification from QC Design School and networked with other professional organizers nationwide. She joined ASPO – the American Society of Professional Organizers.

She began to grow her business on social media and her website. The business venture was so successful that she quit her office job after six months.

Now Moore has a team of four part-time organizers including an interior designer and a Realtor. She started by offering decluttering-organizing services and has since grown to include relocation services and, with her team, installing closet kits.

“We declutter, organize and style,” Moore says. "Whatever the client needs – decluttering and organizing go hand-in-hand. It can be overwhelming, which is why they need our help. And, it is therapeutic. Physical clutter often contributes to mental clutter.”

Organizing sessions are a five-hour minimum, and items not kept are donated or discarded as needed.

Moore is a fan of Marie Kondo, the “First Lady of Organizing” who is credited by many for bringing awareness to the decluttering movement. Kondo has a following who watch her Netflix show “Tidying Up” and others like “The Home Edit.”

Moore’s busy calendar is proof she brings joy to people’s lives.

“All projects are rewarding, but seeing the breakthrough is special,” Moore says. “It is hard to ask for help. That is the first step, and then it gets easier. It is emotional to let go of things and declutter. People often cry – both tears of joy and sadness when letting go of things, and I sometimes I cry with them. The result makes it worth it, and when your house is breathing, you are breathing.”

For information on Organized Jill Professional Home Organization, visit organizedJill.com.