Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A brilliant sunny afternoon, a gem after days of spring storms, brought area residents to Triad Park in Kernersville recently. Families, seniors, students, dogs, and even a leashed yellow tabby cat enjoyed the soft weather filled with laughter and birdsong.

Dozens were there to disc golf at Triad’s Patriot Disc Golf Course, just past the Carolina Field of Honor.

Will Reid and Jeremy Joyner were among them, enjoying a day on the course after work as they do three or four times a week. They exchanged the easy mix of encouragement and insults of long-time friends as they calculated the best approach to the fairway …. Breeze, trees, distance, forehand shot, backhand.

What began a few years ago as a way to stay sharp and active grew into a passion that the men and two other friends have turned into a business: Pantheon Disc Golf Supply.

LEARN MORE Pantheon Disc Golf Supply: Store offers logo hats and chalk bags as well as clinics and course installation consultation. They expect to release their own discs later this year. Located in House of Cards game store, at 4007 Country Club Rd # C, Winston-Salem. wshouseofcards.com. The UDisc: This app offers information, scoring, disc golf course locations worldwide, and other resources at udisc.com

Joyner, a warehouse worker, found disc golf first. During a stretch between jobs, he had more time than money. Discs aren’t expensive, and the course was free, so he spent his abundant spare time playing through the frustration of the job hunt.

He introduced Reid, who owned House of Cards game store, to the game a few months later.

The men, both 26, are competitive and seek mentally stimulating challenges. They met and bonded playing the card game Magic when they were 19, and added rock climbing later.

Disc golf was supposed to be a casual way to stay sharp in the off-season.

And then the pandemic hit.

Like many Americans, they were looking for ways to stay active and escape the isolation of quarantine safely. A Penn State study shows participation in outdoor activities increased dramatically in 2020-21, gains that have held, unlike the home-gym equipment spike.

The Pro Disc Golf Association (PDGA), established in 1976 by Frisbee inventor Ed Headrick, saw a 33% increase in membership in 2020, more than doubling previous increases. Headrick patented the chain disc entrapment baskets that are prevalent today in ’77. Other advances like the beveled-edge disc (rather than the lip of a Frisbee) and plastics that give weight and stability to the discs, have changed the game, allowing for longer drives and more control.

The sport has an unclear history, but Wham-O released Headrick’s Frisbee in 1957. The PDGA, which mirrors pro golf’s PGA, brought regulation and organized tournaments to the sport, allowing players to measure their skills against other talent in truly comparable ways. They organized a world championship in 1982 and the first national tour in 2003.

Today pros like Paul McBeth sign multi-million-dollar contracts. Colleges and universities across the country, including N.C. State and Appalachian State, have fielded teams and singles in collegiate tournaments. As the sport has grown in popularity and economic prestige, scholarships and other recruitment infrastructure have been put in place to grow general participation and feed the pro circuit. Pro disc golfer Paul Ulibarri established a foundation based in Charlotte that granted their first round of college scholarships last year.

That’s something Reid, Joyner and their partners, Thor Hasty and Austin Roos, want to promote across Forsyth County. It is important to them that, as they establish Pantheon as a retail operation, that the company also have a community-project and educational-outreach component.

Joyner, the company marketing director who is building a solid tournament resume, brought proposals to Forsyth County schools to teach elementary school clinics and install disc golf courses on campus. The mental challenges, physics and problem-solving skills that are intrinsic to the sport, are a way to engage students like them.

“It’s a physical puzzle,” Joyner says, noting the number of medical professionals and engineers they’ve met on courses.

“(Disc golf) keeps the brain stimulated,” Reid adds, “because when I throw a disc, I have to think about the trajectory of my release. I have to figure out how fast I’m going to throw it and what kind of spin I’m putting on the disc, to get it to go left or right. How it’s going to react to the wind.”

For many sports, the cost of uniforms, safety equipment and court or field time for practice can be obstacles.

“This is a sport almost anyone can play,” Joyner says. “It’s basically free to play. All you need are a couple of discs.”

Compared to other sports, disc golf courses are cheaper to install, and most physical limitations can be accommodated, Reid, the company CEO, says.

“Our goal is to show that disc golf is inclusive and accessible to everyone, whether you’re in a wheelchair, whether you can afford one disc or 30, whether you come from a different walk of life where you might be discriminated against,” Reid says. “We want disc golf to be somewhere you can just be yourself and have fun on the course. If a student becomes passionate about it, really perfects their game and can get a scholarship that will change their life, then all the better.”