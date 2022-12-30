Parents honored for their work with Juvenile Diabetes

The lives of the Hoge family changed significantly on July 25, 2019, when their 15-year-old daughter, Riley, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

"It wasn't in our family, no family history, nothing, so we were kind of blindsided," says her mother, Wendy Hoge. "That is how we got involved with JDRF."

Wendy and her husband Brett, who live in Advance, are being honored next month for their work with JDRF, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with Type 1 Diabetes.

To them, it's a matter of giving back to a group that has helped them so much in the past few years.

"JDRF reached out to us in the hospital and were really fabulous," Wendy says. "They helped us connect with other families with teens with Type 1, and we just kind of got involved from there."

Riley's symptoms early on included weight loss and increased thirst. At first, Wendy thought Riley was just listening to motherly advice to stay hydrated until her behavior changed and people began to notice more troubling signs.

The family decided to get her tested, to rule out the possibility of diabetes. Instead, the results confirmed the unexpected diagnosis.

As the Hoges adjusted to the big change in all of their lives, they relied heavily on JDRF, and those they met through the group, for help and advice.

Riley, now 18, is a freshman at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

"Thankfully, we had a couple of years to get it under our belt and learn, and she's very responsible so we're very very fortunate," Wendy says. "She's tackled this pretty well since day one."

The Hoges also became involved in fundraising efforts to support JDRF's work.

Brett, who works in Winston-Salem as a financial advisor for Truist, had previous experience helping raise funds for ALS research in honor of a family member, he was able to put his skills to good use to raise funds and support for diabetes research, and the couple became heavily involved in the group.

"What I learned when we were raising money for ALS is there are people you're going to want in the room that are going to have the ability to give, and there are people in the room that you want to have the ability to just raise awareness and to understand. And then there are families that are going to go through it that are in that room that aren't aware of it,” Brett says.

"I think it's been a good little marriage. It's just a phenomenal organization, i haven't heard a negative thing about it."

Wendy adds: "I think the outreach that JDRF has provided was pretty priceless for us, the connections for her, that was a very big deal to her... connecting her with other teenagers and adults is huge."

Wendy wants parents who have discovered their child has Type 1 Diabetes to know it will get easier.

When the diagnosis first comes, she says, it's like drinking from a fire hydrant: "It's hard, it's so hard. It's overwhelming.... but as a newly diagnosed parent it is important to know it does get a little easier. You do find your new normal. The worry never goes away."

When Riley was initially diagnosed, "We didn't know what life was going to be like," Brett says. "It was like, 'Oh my gosh, is she dying? Is her life going to be different? Is it going to limit any of her potential?'

“I don't think she uses this as a crutch. There's no like 'Oh, poor me.” She's not a victim to it. I don't know if it motivates her to do more, but it's made her grow up.... She's matured because she's had to be mature; she's had to be thoughtful and organized."

ABOUT THE GALA The Hope Bubbles Up! Gala is Feb. 11 at the Benton Convention Center. This year’s events include a silent auction, raffle, seated dinner, and an after-party with '80s tribute band Cassette Rewind. The gala will also be live-streamed. The 2020 gala was held in Greensboro at the end of February that year, just a few weeks before the lockdown, and raised $1.5 million for research. The 2021 event was held virtually, live-streamed from the Benton Convention Center that May. "We tried to make this very similar to the in-person experience," Schaffner-Mosh says. It raised nearly $1.4 million. In 2022, the gala was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, with 500 guests instead of the usual 1,000, and was live-streamed. It raised nearly $1.3 million. For details on the gala and the JDRF North Carolina Chapter, visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2023.

Though Riley’s dad regrets that she had to grow up quickly, he says, "She's handled it really well."

The Hoges are able to rely on modern technology such as the Dexcom glucose monitoring device, which sends out text alerts of dangerous extremes to smartphones.

Though they are several hours away when Riley is at college in South Carolina, the Hoges know that she has a strong circle of friends nearby wherever she is.

"We have it on our phones, and so do multiple of her friends. This is the kind of stuff JDRF helps fund, research that's come up with all this," Wendy says.

She recalls a moment a few nights earlier when a false alarm led two of Riley's friends to call to check in about 1 in the morning.

"As a parent, this has probably created a lot less anxiety," Brett says.

"This is what you do if you want her to live a normal life," Wendy says. "It’s a lifesaver, literally."

In addition to being aware of the latest technology, Wendy recommends that parents whose child is diagnosed find a good endocrinologist.

“We're so blessed with an amazing PA" and found an endocrinologist who also has Type 1 Diabetes. This helps Riley get real-life advice from someone who has gone through the same experiences.

"I would suggest to a newly-diagnosed parent to reach out to JDRF and get involved," Wendy says. "It does help... I know not all people are the same, but in our situation, it helped her tremendously to meet those other people who are living with Type 1 as well. And it helps the parents.

"They say when you're thrown into it, it's a club you never want to join, by any means, but the support really is phenomenal. It truly is. it's a community and people care. I think that's been a blessing too."

For the Feb. 11 Hope Bubbles Up! Gala, Wendy and Brett are the honorees, and Riley ss the Fund a Cure chairwoman.

JRDF has been impressed with the Hoges’ passion, says spokeswoman Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh.

"They are all in," she says, "and they are bringing their networks -- both personal and business -- to bear on creating a successful gala."

The Hoges are flattered with the honor, but when they first were invited to dinner to discuss this year's gala, they had no idea they would be this year's honorees.

"We're newbies," Wendy says. "We've only been in this a little over three years, and the past two galas we've been to... the honorees have been people who have been involved with JDRF all their lives.

"It's definitely an honor, for sure."

"To me, it's not about us," Brett says. "I think the way I'm taking this for this role is I'm doing this for my daughter. I've been very fortunate to know a lot of people that can help."