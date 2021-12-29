A wedding party is important to every couple. Those are the people that not only stand by their side on their big day but have been there for so many aspects of their life.

It is tradition and a great way to say thank you to your wedding party by providing a gift to your bridesmaids and groomsmen.

This can feel like a daunting task as you want to get them something meaningful but face a variety of tastes.

Personalized gifts can be the perfect solution to this predicament.

There are so many options, which makes it easy for couples to pick the ideal gift for their wedding party. Almost anything these days can have custom names or messages printed on them.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Tumblers

Wine glasses

Whiskey glasses

Sunglasses

Golf tees

Shot glasses

Flasks

T-shirts

Hoodies

Hats

Totes

Now that you have some ideas, you might wonder where to score these fabulous gifts.

Consider shopping with a local business. These businesses are locally owned or have local ties:

M&M Engraving & Graphics: If you are looking for elegantly engraved personalized gifts, this local company has you covered. They even engrave on wood. mandmonline.net/

Engle Design Company: This company can customize anything. While not located in the Triad, one of the founders was born and raised in Winston-Salem. engledesignco.com

Sunshine Tumblers: This Triad company offers custom tumblers. Click here.

Mast General Store: While they do not sell or make personalized gifts, they do have some unique or Winston-Salem specific gifts that could be customized elsewhere. mastgeneralstore.com/

Etsy: Etsy offers almost any customized item you can imagine, with vendors from near and far. Ask around on your social media or among your friends to find out if any your friends or family members make personalized gifts and sell them on Etsy. etsy.com.