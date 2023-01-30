PET PROJECT: Dogmore, The Dog Fest of Ardmore

One Winston-Salem neighborhood really puts on the dog with its annual canine event.

Dogmore, The Dog Fest of Ardmore, which attracts about 75 to 100 people each year, features play spaces for large and small dogs, contests, vendors and sponsors.

The event began in 2017 and has been scheduled at various times of the year, including May, August and, most recently, October.

“What makes it work is that people have fun with their dogs, meeting other folks and their dogs and getting to know each other in a non-competitive, outdoor activity. Having a food truck is also a draw," says Kate Mewhinney, president of the Ardmore Neighborhood Association Board

“All of these efforts help neighbors meet new folks and catch up with old friends from the neighborhood,” Mewhinney says.

You don’t have to live in Ardmore to participate.

All dogs are welcome, "as long as they are leashed, supervised and up to date on shots," Mewhinney says.

The latest contests included Best Halloween Costume, Best Dog Trick, Dog/Owner Look-Alike and the Largest Dog and Smallest Dog.

The Hundred Acre Wood ensemble won Best Costume at the 2022 event, with dog-owner Jon Sharpton dressed as Winnie the Pooh, and his three pups decked out Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore.

People and their pooches seem to top themselves every year, say Christine Tozier and Crystal Simmons, 2022 Dogmore co-chairwomen.

We can’t wait until this year’s event.

To find out more about the dog show and neighborhood, visit ardmore.ws or find Ardmore Neighborhood Association on Facebook.