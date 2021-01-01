Motorsports management program at WSSU provides lessons for students both on and off the track.

Harshaw says he currently has about 10 students in the program and would love to see the popularity increase.

“We’ve got a diverse group of students,” he says. “It’s men, women, anybody that’s interested in it. At one point, I kind of laughed and I said, ‘We’ve got the most diverse program of any university program.’”

Despite the proximity to historic Bowman Gray Stadium, some of the students are limited to what officials at Bowman Gray, as well the drivers and their respective race teams, will allow in terms of being on a crew — whether it be driving in a car, working on a car, or helping a team market itself.

“It’s kind of a delicate balance there because it’s really not part of Bowman Gray,” says Gray Garrison, the promoter for Bowman Gray Racing. “It’s part of the university.”

Bowman Gray is a historic quarter-mile track, but drivers from all over the country know more than that. Now students can know, too.