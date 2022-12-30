Proud to be bucolic: A former East Bend cattle farm proves to be the perfect move

Do you remember when “Proud To Be Bucolic” was a popular Winston-Salem bumper sticker and rallying cry in the ‘80s?

For many, it’s a word Winston-Salem won’t soon forget.

Bucolic describes the pleasant aspects of the countryside and country life in general, living near but not too close to its synonymatic neighbors “pastoral” and “arcadian.” It comes from the Latin word bucolicus, which is ultimately from the Greek word boukolos, meaning “cowherd.”

It’s a clear, crisp November afternoon, and I’m on my way to visit a former 300 acre cattle farm in rural northeastern Yadkin County, some 30 minutes west of Winston-Salem.

Named for the east bend in the Yadkin River, the modest town of East Bend – population around 640 – has been the mailing address of Nancy and Scott Wallace for the past 20 years.

The drive takes me on one of my favorite stretches of country road north of Lewisville – Conrad Road – tree-lined and bordered by meadows with an occasional white farmhouse for an accent.

It’s bucolic at its best.

Off the paved road – ka-thunk – I slow down and listen to the sound of crackling gravel beneath my tires. My phone says I’ve “arrived,” but the journey has carried me to a different state of consciousness and not a particular set of coordinates.

Here’s a sound WFDD needs to add to its list of “Take a moment with us to listen,” to camp fires, wind chimes, rain storms and, yes, crackling gravel.

The Wallaces’ gravel drive skirts a meadow and disappears behind a wooded outcrop, continuing to wind through a series of fields, pastures and woods where 300 head of short horned cows once roamed.

“They were breeding stock,” Scott Wallace says, “sold in all 50 states and Brazil.”

While the farm has downsized since its heyday in the ‘90s to around 100 acres today, local farmers growing corn and hay help to preserve the landscape, an important lesson Wallace learned working beside his father.

I am greeted at the door by the couple’s canine house alarm, Amos – a 10-year-old Wheaton Terrier - and his younger security , a 2-year-old Bouvier des Flandres or French cattle dog named Bear, whom Scott points out is definitely there for protection.

With the dogs secured, Nancy Wallace welcomes me into their home and shows me down a hallway that reveals floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that seemingly serve as an open invitation to the surrounding landscape.

“We love nature,” Nancy Wallace says.

The Wallaces do not have an actual count of the windows that make up a large portion of its west end, but there must be at least a 100 spanning the entire corner of the house where the setting sun’s light dances on the walls

Scott tells me his father built the house in 1980 using three local craftsmen – two brothers and a son from the Wall family.

“It took them 26 months,” he says.

Originally designed to take advantage of what nature had to offer, the home’s southern face included a heavily supported roof 18 degrees west of south for maximum solar exposure. Scott’s father had every intention of running the house on solar power.

“The panels are pending,” Scott says, adding with a smile: “I got enough projects.”

Which brings our conversation to their most recent redo – their beautifully remodeled and reinvented kitchen by June DeLugas Interiors.

Nancy explains that the smaller original kitchen lived in a corner of the room next to the den, which we are actually sitting in now. The brick fireplace in the middle of this new space is the only surviving feature of the former family room.

“I love the way the sun comes in in the afternoons,” Nancy says. “The way it shimmers off the water.”

Out back, a two-tiered deck leads down to a stone fire pit that overlooks a pond stocked with bass, brim and the occasional “nasty,” bottom-feeding catfish, she says. Opposite the pond, a hillside pasture climbs to a stand of trees that screens a road. The Wallaces own this bit of land, too, which serves as a buffer against future development.

Back in the city, I am often reminded what lies just a short drive outside the city limits. It’s the pride that ‘80s bumper sticker captured for all of us writ large on the vanity plate of a friend: BUCOLIC. It’s a place and state of mind many have come to aspire to.