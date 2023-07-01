Every 25 seconds, somewhere in the United States, a fire department responds to a blaze, Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo says.

And there’s a house fire somewhere in Winston-Salem about every 30 hours, on average.

We’d eliminate more than half of those if we didn’t leave cooking unattended, he says.

“Do not allow yourself to be distracted by a crying baby, phone call or doorbell. Do not put something on the stove and then go change clothes or sit down to watch a few minutes of TV while it heats up.”

You’d think today’s homes would be safer than our grandparents’ houses were, but modern materials add danger.

“In 1970, occupants had 17 minutes to escape a fire before conditions became untenable. Today, that number is 3 minutes. A breath and a half of products of combustion from a modern fire will render most people unconscious,” Mayo says.

“Almost everything in our homes today started its life in an oil well -- nylon, vinyl, polyester and polyurethane,” he says.

These are highly flammable and release tremendous amounts of heat energy and smoke.

“Their molecular structures are similar to gasoline, and they burn with an energy output similar to gasoline. Products of combustion from burning synthetics include hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride, nitrogen dioxide, phosgene, and hydrogen sulfide, among others,” he says.

“Contrast this to what was in homes up until the 1970s -- wood, wool cotton, and other natural products,” he says. “When natural products burn, the predominant products of combustion are carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and water.”

While nobody wants to inhale large quantities of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, “they will not kill you nearly as effectively as hydrogen cyanide,” he says.

We caught up with Mayo recently for safety tips and more.

What is the most dangerous equipment or appliance at someone’s house?

The most dangerous thing AT someone’s house is their automobile. The most dangerous thing IN someone’s house is their stove.

What are the top fire hazards in the household?

It’s a running quip in the fire service that the top three causes of fires are men, women and children. There is truth in that statement because a human factor is involved in nearly every ignition…

95% of fires at home start from cooking, heating, carelessness or electrical malfunctions. Unattended cooking accounts for over 60% of all fires in America.

Heating fires typically occur when space heaters are too close to combustibles.

Carelessness accounts for things like improperly discarded smoking materials, candles, or placing fireplace ashes in a trash can before they have cooled.

Electrical fires happen when dryer vents are not maintained, or bathroom exhaust fans overheat from an accumulation of hairspray and dust.

What other tips do you have to avoid house fires?

Do not leave heating appliances like hair dryers, curling irons, toasters, etc., plugged in when not in use.

Have your chimney inspected by a competent chimney sweeper.

Do not smoke in bed.

Do not leave a room with a candle burning. We go to a lot of fires where a pet or child knocked over a candle close to something flammable, such as a curtain, and it came too close to the flame.

What does the department do, beyond battling fires?

About three-quarters of annual call volume is medical in nature, which is standard for a city like Winston-Salem.

Depending on which national statistics one references, our sudden cardiac arrest save rate is two or three times better than the national average. Of course, we share that save rate with our partners at Forsyth County EMS and the hospitals.

In addition to the obvious fire and medical requests for service, the Operations Branch responds to … motor vehicle crashes, arcing power lines, trees on houses and vehicles, children and pets locked in vehicles, industrial accidents, etc.

We provide … vehicle extrication (think Jaws of Life), confined space rescue (unconscious worker in a rail tanker or industrial silo), trench rescue (worker buried in a utility infrastructure excavation), collapsed structure rescue (vehicle collision with a building, collapse due to structural degradation or a weather event such as a tornado or snow loading), and high-/low-angle rescue (medical emergency on a cell tower or a child in an open well).

We have a FEMA Type 1 water rescue team that responds to urban flooding incidents and is rostered as a state asset for deployment in response to hurricanes or other high-water events. The department provides hazardous materials response (chemical leak/spill from fixed facilities or rail/highway transport containers, white powder incidents, etc.) to all of Forsyth County.

Our Fire & Life Safety Branch enforces the N.C. State Fire Code in commercial and multi-family occupancies, conducts plan reviews of new building projects and major upfits, and performs fire cause and origin investigations. Fire & Life Safety also delivers various public education/risk reduction programs, including smoke alarm installation, hands-only CPR instruction, child safety seat inspections, fall prevention and courtesy home safety evaluations.

What is the hardest part about working in the fire department?

Hollywood has never done the fire service any favors. Being a firefighter rarely entails the glitz and glamour one sees on TV. It is inherently dangerous work under conditions few outside the military can imagine.

Firefighters operate in high heat and humidity, in the dark, on the side of the interstate, in confined spaces, hundreds of feet off the ground and in inclement weather.

They are exposed to gunfire, patients who want to fight, emotional stress and infectious diseases.

The average civilian has no concept of what it is like to pull a dead 3-year-old out of a wrecked car or house fire when they have a 3-year-old at home.

The job is far more technical than “putting the wet stuff on the red stuff.”

Winston-Salem’s firefighters are highly skilled emergency medical technicians who are often the interface between the public and clinical healthcare. The chemistry and physics of fire behavior, smoke control, hazardous materials reactions, building construction and hydraulics is imposing.

Firefighters are now dealing with increased cancer risks from exposure to toxic products …

Yet, considering all these things, I think most firefighters would say the hardest part of the job is being away from their families. Firefighters work a 24-hour shift, and the Fire Department does not close for weekends, holidays, anniversaries, basketball games, dance recitals, baby’s first steps, prom or the countless other family activities that are scheduled around an 8-to-5, Monday-through-Friday work week.

Are there any devices, outside of smoke detectors, you’d recommend that people have in their homes?

There are two players in the over-the-range fire extinguisher game: StoveTop FireStop and Auto Out. These devices come in several designs and integrate with a vent hood or over-the-range microwave.

They are a little bigger than a tuna can and have a dry extinguishing agent inside. Most designs install quickly, they require no maintenance, and they have a six-year shelf life. They only operate on direct flame contact, so there is no worry about setting one off with high-temperature cooking or burned food. They are cheap insurance.

What’s your favorite spot in Winston-Salem?

Warm Friday afternoons on my screened porch with my wife, child and two dogs.