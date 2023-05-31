Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four levels. Four kinds of fun. The ROAR entertainment complex, is the first of its kind in the city of arts and innovation – checks all boxes.

The venue entices all ages with its roaring 1920s theme (design nods to Art Deco, vintage and retro). Under one roof (45,000 square feet), locals can experience casual or upscale dining, a food hall, drinks, games and plenty of music thanks to multiple DJs.

Partners, Joseph Correll and Simon Burgess brought the entertainment concept to Winston-Salem with one major prerequisite – proximity to universities.

“We study cities with food halls, golf simulators and other entertainment, but not many locations provided options all under one roof,” Correll says. “We like to focus on university towns since students are a driving force for our business. But this concept works well for everyone from students to millennials who like competitive socializing to grandparents. It is all inclusive by nature and that is who we attract.”

WHAT’S NEW Outdoors: • Outdoor bar • Music Stage • Dog Park • Volleyball Sand Court • Outdoor games; Corn Hole, Giant Connect 4 and Jenga Indoors: • Twisted Putter New Age mini golf. Try your hand at this interactive take on the popular game. • The Bunker Esports & Gaming Center. It will be “game on” for gamers when the center opens this month. Tournaments, leagues and more are on tap. Popular games such as League of Legends, Fortnite and Overwatch will be featured. • Cevushi. The fusion of sushi and ceviche will thrill fans who like these Asian and Latin American staples.

The presence of Innovation Quarter “drives everything,” he says. “We have a large corporate business, customized meeting spaces, private parties, theme parties (Great Gatsby) and events. A recent Wake Forest alumni party at ROAR was a big success with nearly 2,000 in attendance.”

Mayfair Hospitality’s principal developer and property owner, Simon Burgess, notes that historic tax credits played a major role in the concept’s development, which also involves saving a part of history.

“There is truly something for everyone here,” Correll adds. “And, the good news is that we have more coming.”

NOSH & NIBBLE

On the ground floor, culinary options are found at Est! Est! Est! and the Ford Food Hall, a former 1928 Ford Model-A assembly, manufacturing and sales building.

At the Ford Food Hall, daily and weekly specials attract guests for lunch and dinner. The casual concept serves up diverse cuisine from Joey Correll's American Street Food, Blue Crab Seafood Bar, Dragon Fruit Asian Fare and The Twisted Taco, Mexican fare. Female icons adorn walls and represent each ethnicity.

Italian cuisine is on the menu at Est! Est! Est! The authenticity of the food begins in the kitchen under the tutelage of Chef Simone Conosciani, who brings his Italian roots to the forefront of every dish. The name comes from the story of a German Bishop traveling to the Vatican City to meet the pope.

Familiar Italian dishes like the Classic Bolognese appear on the menu alongside the exotic Seafood Squid Ink Linguine pasta. Shrimp, clams and mussels are the main attraction and come dressed up in squid ink, and topped off with Broccoli Crema and chive foam for a dramatic finish.

For poultry fans, the Polla all Diavola offers up spiced-brine chicken smothered in white wine sauce, broccoli and herbed potato puree. For a refreshing and sweet treat, end with the Passion Fruit Panna Cotta. The wine list has something for every taste. Try the Benvolio Pinot Grigio or the Prisoner Red Blend.

On the second floor, JL Caspers holds court with a roaring ‘20s décor. The low-light, modern space has a cool ambiance perfect for cocktails, dinner and a live show on the Caspers stage. Start the night with the shareable duck confit spring rolls with cabbage, peppers, pickled ginger, wrapped up in a vegan wrap.

Pair it with a glass of wine or your favorite cocktail. Sit back and get ready for a live band and dancing if that is your jam.

IMBIBE

Finding an adult beverage is not hard at ROAR, with bars on every floor. Dedicated bartenders make specialty cocktails like the Spring Bellini (gin), the Spicy Mango (tequila) with lime, or the Grapefruit Mule (with ginger beer) And, self-serve is alive and well with a beer wall that spans across three floors.

The motto to remember is simple -- never fear, a bar is always near -- where you can try your favorite cocktail, wine or brew.

TUNES

Mayfair Club Rooftop Bar is on the rooftop of the historic building, and its terrace offers a stunning view of downtown Winston-Salem. The bar has an upscale atmosphere with modern decor and comfortable seating where guests can enjoy a variety of cocktails, wines, and beers, as well as small plates of delicious food while listening to live music.

Theme nights such as night of Beatles music bring an extra element of fun.

Open year-round as weather permits, the rooftop bar is the perfect place for a night out with friends, family or a date. For those who prefer to hang inside, there is a choice of music on three floors with DJs or local bands playing tunes on the weekends.

PLAY

Full Swing Sports Simulators: Golf fans can work on their game at the Full Swing Golf Simulators. But that is not the only game in town. The game lineup includes soccer, home run derby, QB Challenge, Zombie dodgeball, hockey, Lacrosse, basketball, Back Nine Putting Experience and Carnival games.

Duckpin Bowling: Developed near the turn of the century with shorter lanes, smaller balls, and heavier pins, this is an iconic game where the good times roll with a nostalgic “Great Gatsby” feel.

Photos: Fun for all ages at ROAR