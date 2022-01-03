Pearl Monroe Tucker, or Roe Roe as her family calls her, was 3 years old when she started feeling aches in her legs and her arms.

Her preschool teacher noticed she no longer wanted to go out on the playground. She would wake up in the middle of the night saying her hands hurt or her cheeks hurt.

“Originally we thought it was growing pains,” her mother, Meredith Tucker, says. “We went to the pediatrician multiple times. And they said, ‘No, growing pains don’t last around the clock.’”

Then, the day came when Roe Roe couldn’t walk and was crawling to get around.

“I knew in my mama gut that something was way off,” Meredith says. “So the doctor recommended blood work.”

Two days later, on Nov. 19, 2019, Meredith and her husband, Chad Tucker, got the results. Her white blood count was through the roof.

Later that day, they heard the words, “I’m sorry, but your daughter has cancer.”

Acute lymphocytic leukemia was the diagnosis.

For the past two years, Chad, an anchor at television station WGHP Fox 8, has been documenting the family’s journey on social media, regularly posting black-and-white photos of Roe Roe undergoing treatment, dancing with nurses, or playing ukulele in a hospital room. He and Meredith have also been trying to raise awareness of childhood cancer, promoting blood drives, helping raise money for cancer research, and telling the stories of other families going through similar experiences.

And come February, Roe Roe hopes to “ring the bell,” signaling an end to her treatment.

“This teaches you to see life totally differently,” Chad says. “You no longer sweat the small stuff. Everything else is petty. It’s opened our eyes to childhood cancer, which is not a rare thing...It’s made us stronger in many ways.”

A typical 3-year-old

Roe Roe, barefoot and wearing a long burgundy dress, plays with a stethoscope and listens to her and her mother’s heartbeats.

Now 5, she has an impish smile and rosy cheeks, and her eyes light up when she hears her mother’s phone ping. Her hair had fallen out, but has since grown back and her blond locks are tied in a top knot. Nearby, her dog Lucy, a Pekingese/Chihuahua mix, has her hair done up in a similar fashion.

She has an 8-year-old sister, Carson Parry, and a year-old brother, Franklin Reeves, (with whom Meredith was pregnant when Roe Roe became ill).

Prior to her diagnosis, she liked playing pretend, playing princess, dressing up, her parents say.

“She loved being a typical 3-year-old, but then you started seeing that dwindle,” Chad says. “She wasn’t excited about anything anymore.”

In a video shot shortly before the diagnosis, the family is about to board the Polar Express train at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer. Roe Roe was being especially clingy, which was unusual for her.

Symptoms of acute lymphocytic leukemia, or ALL, include bone pain, weakness and fatigue. According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms resemble those of the flu.

“We met with the doctor, and they did the bloodwork, and said worst case, it could be leukemia, and best case, it could be mono,” Chad says.

Chad learned of the diagnosis about 15 minutes before he was supposed to go on air for the 4 p.m. news at Fox 8. David Kram, a pediatric hematology and oncology physician at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, called to tell him.

“I immediately got up and told my boss, and a few minutes before airtime, they had to find someone else (to anchor the news),” Chad says. “And then I just drove home. It was very quiet. I didn’t turn on the radio or anything. It was the longest drive.”

Meredith, who was 20 weeks pregnant with Franklin Reeves and working as a hair stylist at the time, had cancelled her appointments that day, and was at home awaiting the news. When Chad arrived, he walked in the back.

“It freaked me out, because he didn’t even tell me he was coming home,” she says. “But, he felt like he couldn’t say anything (on the phone). And I’m sitting there, and he walks in, and in that moment he looked so big and tall. His hands were in his pockets, and he says, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he just starts crying.”

“When I came in, Roe Roe was on the floor playing,” Chad says. “And that just seemed like the oddest thing. Walking in, seeing her playing and knowing that she had leukemia.”

The family loaded up into the car and went to Brenner, where Kram was waiting for them.

“We asked all these questions,” Meredith says. “But, I started to feel somewhat better once we had a plan.”

Chad says he felt a sort of peace come over him.

“I lost my father when I was very young, 7-months-old, and I lost my stepdad, who raised me as his son, when I was in eighth-grade, so I had dealt with loss and pain,” he says.

“But when this happened and they told us, I felt we were going to get through it, that we were going to be fine,” Chad says. “He (Kram) said, ‘We’re going to start treatment tomorrow.’”

Nothing normal anymore

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed with ALL is about 90 percent.

ALL originates in the bone marrow, and causes the development of immature blood cells.

“The bone marrow, it’s an organ and its job is to make blood cells,” Kram says. “White blood cells, red blood cells, platelets. And with leukemia, that organ gets co-opted. Because the bone marrow’s job is to produce cells and get them into the bloodstream, those cells get everywhere...And it’ll crowd out the normal functions of the bone marrow. It can’t make platelets. So patients, when they don’t have platelets, they’ll present with bruising, nose bleeds, gum bleeding.”

While radiation and certain genetic factors can lead to leukemia, in the vast majority of cases, Kram says, the cause is unknown.

Roe Roe almost immediately started chemotherapy and had a port inserted into her chest, which was used to administer treatment.

Chad and Meredith found themselves asking, “How, how, how?”

“That was the big question,” Meredith says. “How are we going to take care of her? How am I going to have a baby in the middle of all this? How are we going to do life? How are we going to balance? Just how?”

“There’s nothing normal anymore,” Chad says. “You have a new normal, which includes multiple trips to the hospital. It’s a long process. Girls typically have about two years of treatment. And it feels like you’re mourning your child’s normal childhood, and not just for her (Roe Roe), but for her older sister. Her childhood is never going to be the same.”

And a few months after Roe Roe was diagnosed, Covid-19 began shutting the country down.

“We wanted Carson Parry to feel included, but when COVID hits, you can’t bring her or anybody (to the hospital),” Chad says. “We also had a newborn. And she (Carson Parry) was learning from home. And I had to do the news from home. So, it was a circus.”

Carson Parry became protective. Chad has a framed picture of her carrying Roe Roe around.

“We were going for a walk, and her legs started hurting, so I picked her up,” Carson Parry says. “She was a little heavy. But I just wanted to give her comfort. I didn’t want her to keep hurting.”

They were also worried about Roe Roe’s immune system, and wanted to limit her exposure to other people. After Meredith gave birth in April 2020, most everyone who wanted to see the newborn had to stand outside and look through the storm door of the Tucker house.

“When you’re on chemotherapy, your body is totally susceptible to all kinds of bugs,” Kram says. “You’re at high risk of getting a life threatening infection, not only from the air, but from bugs in and on your body.”

“Her (Roe Roe’s) immunity is already suppressed,” Chad says. “If she gets a fever, you have to go straight to the ER, they even give you a pass, so you can bypass everybody. They try to get you in there fast, get you fluids, antibiotics, since you have no immunity. Even before COVID, we were thinking, ‘Well, we can’t really send her to that party…’”

But, they have been surprised at how Roe Roe has kept her spirits up.

“After spinal taps, where she’s been sedated, or when she’s had her port accessed, she pops up and hops through the hallways, skipping back to the car,” Meredith says. “They always say kids are so resilient. But, when you see something like this, that takes on a whole new meaning.”

Roe Roe took to calling the pole that held her chemo treatments Polly the Pole. She called her blood Mr. Red and her port, her “jewelry.”

“You try to be creative with things, make them sound not so scary,” Meredith says. “You try to speak a kid’s language.”

Meredith and Chad say their faith was instrumental in helping them cope, and were thankful for the prayers they received.

And, in his pocket, Chad carries a plastic baggie with all of Roe Roe’s hospital armbands.

“It’s to remind me, when I have a hard day, of all she’s been through,” he says. “If she can get through all that, I can get through whatever is bothering me.”

Ring the bell

At their home, the Tuckers keep several plastic tubs full of get-well cards that Roe Roe has received.

Chad picks up a yellow 8 by 10 envelope, and pulls out a stack of cards that an elementary school class had made.

“We read every one of them,” he says. “There are schools in Tennessee, in Pennsylvania that have sent cards. They’ll hear the story, and the whole school will make a card. They’ll send cards to Carson Parry, too.”

He opens one up from a girl named McKenzie, and out pops a little plastic dinosaur named Bob.

Chad, who has worked in the television business since 1998, knew early on that he wanted to share his family’s journey.

“Some people choose not to share their kid’s story because they want their kid to be able to do it when they get older, and I get that,” he says. “But this has also helped us share other kids’ stories. We’ve gotten to know other families. We started doing research. This has opened up people’s eyes more.”

Chad has posted regular updates about Roe Roe’s progress on both his work and personal social media pages, as well as on a Facebook page he created called Fight for Roe Roe, on which he also tells other people’s stories, promotes fundraisers and asks for donations.

“One friend said to us, ‘I want to do a bone marrow drive,’” he says. “Well, Roe Roe is not going to need a bone marrow transplant, but if it helps another person, then sure. I went to it, and I did the swab. And this past summer I got called, I went in, and they took bone marrow out of my hips, about a liter. It’s going to a 41-year-old woman with leukemia. And if we hadn’t been on this journey, we wouldn’t have known to do this.”

Meredith is also starting a foundation called Roe Roe’s Heroes, focused on helping families deal with the trauma of childhood cancer and raising scholarship money for those interested in studying pediatric oncology.

Roe Roe is now enrolled in kindergarten and attending school in person. Even though she’s getting close to finishing up her treatment, she will continue dealing with a number of aftereffects.

“She’s growing up in this, going from 3-years-old, when you don’t really have a lot of memories, to 5, and it’s become like her normal life,” Chad says. “And she’s starting to build up anxiety. She’s done great going to school. But the last couple of weeks she had a chemo rash, and she started scratching, and started to bleed and she got embarrassed. Or her back will start hurting and mommy and daddy aren’t there to help her. So this anxiety has built up, to the point where we have to walk her into the school.”

At Brenner, a bell hangs on the wall that many patients ring when they finish their treatment. The tradition reportedly started at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in 1996, when a rear admiral undergoing treatment wanted to ring a bell, which in the Navy meant that the “job was done.”

Chad says every time they go to the hospital, Roe Roe keeps reaching for it. He tells her that “her day is coming.”

“I’ve been trying to reach it on my own, been practicing,” Roe Roe says. “And I’m going to ring it 15,000 times.”