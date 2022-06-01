Rooftop oasis offers tropical cocktails and a view

It's a tropical oasis in the skies of Winston-Salem. Bar Piña – a rooftop bar off Trade Street that specializes in delicious fruity adult beverages and cocktails – will celebrate its fifth anniversary this September.

"In summer of 2017, we had an opportunity to take over this storied space on the rooftop of the Famous Toastery," says Beau Tate, who has worked in the food and beverage industry for most of his adult life, including at Tate's Craft Cocktails on Fourth Street, which he also owns. "We sublet from (Toastery) and opened in fall 2017."

BAR PIÑA Address: 770 Liberty View Court Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m.-midnight Sunday More information: Pinahospitality.com or Bar Piña on social media.

When he found out the space – formerly the home of the District Rooftop Bar and Grill – was available, he began brainstorming for ideas about what kind of bar would be popular in the community.

"My approach was to look at the bones of the building and try to develop a concept around what would be well-received and well-liked," he says. He wanted to come up with something people couldn't get elsewhere.

"With it being a rooftop bar, we wanted to put forth a more tropical and light atmosphere," he says. "At the time, we were the only rooftop bar; it was definitely an asset.... It was a creative concept that felt natural and felt compelling when people walk in the door."

The bar is two stories, with an indoor enclosed area and a walkway that leads up to the rooftop bar, which looks out over Trade and Liberty streets.

Customers, he says, have reacted well since Bar Piña opened, and they have many regulars.

"We see a wide range of people walk through the doors, and folks use the space in different ways," he says. "During the afternoon, it's kind of more laid-back, with a happy-hour vibe in here, and it turns into a pretty full-on party vibe later in the weekend on nights.

"One thing that's consistent is folks really enjoy our cocktails, whether it's one of the many ones we make from scratch, or the quicker-service ones like the frozen cocktails and cocktails on draft."

One of the most popular drinks, he says, is the frozen Miami Vice, a 50/50 blend of Piña colada and strawberry daiquiri. "We make everything from scratch, so even with the strawberries, we're using real strawberries and putting them through a juice extractor. The citrus we're juicing by hand, and using high quality rums, so we go through quite a bit of it."

Another popular drink is the Rum Runner, the recipe of which Tate provided to us.

BAR PIÑA RUM RUNNER ½ ounce lemon juice 1ounce orange juice 1 ounce blackberry syrup 1 ounce Cruzan banana rum 1 ounce Don Q white rum Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour with the ice into a tall glass and garnish with an orange wedge and a pineapple wedge.

"It's an easy enough one to make at home," he says. "You can get everything in a grocery store, you don't need a bunch of specific tools for it, and it's good to make a pitcher of it to serve it up at a party, too."

In the five years they've been open, Tate says he's seen an increase in downtown foot traffic on his part of Trade Street.

"When we first opened, there were nights when you could look down toward Single Brothers and Silver Moon and see foot traffic down there, but it just wasn't happening up here," he says. "And as time has gone on, I've noticed more and more momentum coming this way. Ramkat Shows, Earls and a lot of stuff that's happening past us, we feel like we're fully involved in downtown foot traffic.

"It's been really rewarding to watch it grow."