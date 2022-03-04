As Salem Academy and College celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2022, here's a look at special images through the years.

A group of students walked the brick paths of Old Salem in the unpredictable January weather chasing the memory of girls long grown to women and faded to dust – girls who came to Salem in pursuit of something general society deemed unnecessary for them: education.

The students and those they learned about were all part of Salem Academy and College, which celebrates its 250th anniversary in April. It’s the oldest continually operated educational institution for girls and women in the country.

It has survived wars, the Great Depression and pandemics, occupying the same land and, in many cases, the same buildings, the entire time.

Teacher Michelle Hopkins Lawrence uses the idyllic campus and town as primary-source teaching aids.

From the upper level of the Single Sisters House, where they view drawings created by girls in 1780, to the extensive Salem archives, to the cemetery where many of the people they learn about are buried, the students stand where those girls lived, studied and worked and read their words on original documents.

“It helps (them) understand the history better,” Lawrence says, “because they are learning about young women and girls who were their age when they came to Salem.”

250th anniversary events April 1-24: Salem Alumnae Art Show: Past Present and Future April 21: Health Leadership Forum April 22: 250th Founders Day and Inauguration of President Summer McGee April 22-23: Reunion Weekend April 23: Community Lovefeast "With Love from the May Dell"

Lawrence, other staff and current and former students at the school are conscientiously working to unearth and tell the stories of the diverse early residents of the town and school, particularly those who are often overlooked in history – women, Native Americans, and both free and enslaved people of African descent. The Moravian dedication to recording everyday events makes it possible to research and understand their lives in Salem better than most communities of the day.

The fact that the school existed at all was uncommon.

Many people in the Colonies, especially in the South, thought that educating girls beyond household management or devotional reading “was improper; and that they were naturally unequal to it,” according to Founding Father Ben Franklin.

The Moravian Church disagreed.

“No reason can be shown why the female sex … should be kept from a knowledge of languages and wisdom. For they are also human beings, an image of God, … equally gifted” wrote Moravian Bishop John Amos Commenius in the 1600s.

The school is still dedicated to that idea. There are two separate schools; Salem Academy, a boarding and day high school, and Salem College, a liberal-arts institution. Along with a cadre of older, non-traditional students from the Fleer Center, the student body tops just over 600 with a student to teacher ratio of 11 to 1.

The buildings, constructed from the 18th century through the 21st, retain a historic aesthetic made richer by the towering trees and mature gardens.

The school, however, is not buried in the past.

Salem Academy and College respects the past but focuses on a future that couldn’t have been imagined by Sister Elisabeth Oesterlein as she taught the first classes in the Gemein Haus in Spring of 1772.

CRISPR, the technology of editing small portions of DNA in genes to turn on good functions and turn off bad, holds the potential to treat or cure many diseases, from cancer to sickle cell.

In January, Academy students were the first in North Carolina to complete a cutting edge CRISPR workshop. The Gene Editing Institute, the research and education arm of the Delaware-based healthcare system, ChristianaCare, partnered with the school to give the girls an intense, hands-on introduction to this vitally important biomedical tool.

It was “incredible to see the delight in the eyes of the intelligent young women at Salem Academy as they discover(ed) the wonder and power of CRISPR,” says Amanda Hewes, Education Program Manager for the Gene Editing Institute.

They found a great match at Salem, Hewes says, as the GEI staff work to connect with the upcoming generation of “genomic scientists and leaders.”

Kris Porazzi, head of school at Salem Academy, agrees.

“This is a tangible example of the real access to professional mentorship and hands-on STEAM activities we are committed to providing our students,” she says.

It’s exactly the sort of corporate and academic partnerships Summer McGee, newly appointed president of the schools, is pursuing as they transition the primary focus to STEM professions and health leadership.

Salem enjoys deeply devoted support from alumnae and leaders who came together with staff, faculty, and students in recent years to identify challenges, such as declining enrollment that caused a decrease in revenue.

Budgetary issues landed the college on financial probation in 2018, putting their accreditation at risk.

A successful capital campaign that raised $14 million was the short-term fix that assured their continued accreditation.

For the long term, they took a hard look at societal trends and their students’ academic and professional interests.

“Having the opportunity to imagine and reimagine how we educate future women leaders is a tremendous opportunity for us all and a tremendous responsibility,” McGee says.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects employment in the health care profession to rise 16% between 2020 and 2030, more than any other industry. Before the pandemic, more than 40% of Salem’s students were already pursuing STEM degrees with high rates of placement in medical and other health-profession schools.

That organic concentration and success by Salem’s students “gave the trustees, the faculty and the staff the confidence to say we could really make the entire institution focused on building leaders in health,” McGee says.

They’re not doing away with the traditional liberal-arts courses, she stresses, but reorganizing them “while we add those other specific health majors, both undergrad and graduate.”

Salem graduates take their foundational STEM understanding into a multitude of professions, McGee says, be that law, communications, marketing or more straightforward clinical and health occupations.

“Health leadership is really about being that change agent,” she says. “Whether it’s in an organization or a community, to make it better and healthier. Having that big picture critical thinking and reasoning that really prepares you for whatever direction you decide to go within the health care sector.”

Pivoting to health leadership is a natural extension of Salem’s historic commitment to service and community care. The school has long included intentional community service as part of its curriculum.

Did you know? Black enslaved girls were admitted as students in the 1700s. At least 12 Cherokee girls are known to have attended Salem Academy in the 1800s. The school was segregated through the Jim Crow Era and beyond. Alma Hines Boyd, Class of 1972, was the first student of color to graduate from Salem in the 20th century.

During the Great Depression, Salem Academy and College gave loans to members of the community to help keep them afloat. “They actually were a micro lender before that was even a thing,” President Summer McGee says. “Salem has always been invested in the community’s success which has helped Salem grow and thrive.”

“We’re one of the most diverse campuses in North Carolina,” McGee says. Students come from a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds with many being the first in their families to attend college. More than 45% are students of color and more than 50% qualify for Pell grants. US News ranked Salem No. 4 nationally for social mobility as measured by the percent of Pell students to graduate.

Website Great Value Colleges ranked Salem sixth overall for affordability based on availability of scholarships and other financial aid. They are ranked between Stanford and Princeton. It is also the highest ranked women’s college on the list.

Students work in a variety of community-service positions, from volunteering at Old Salem Museums to knitting scarves for their “unhoused neighbors,” to creating 250 craft kits for patients at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Liz Miller, operations and partnership director at Love Out Loud has worked with the students for several years. She’s impressed with the “hardworking, compassionate, and thoughtful” attitude they bring.

“(They) learn to use their gifts, skills and talents in ways that leave a positive impact on the community,” she says.

And at the end of the day, that impact on the world might be the most lasting legacy of the school.

“One of our past presidents used to say our graduates go out and create little Salems wherever they go,” says Katherine Watts, vice president for strategic initiatives at the school and a graduate of the college. “Communities of honor. Communities dedicated to service. Communities of people looking out for each other. Communities that empower each other.

“There’s something about the culture here that really encourages that and makes our students see what can happen when (a group) of committed people pull together,” Watts says. “So, they go out and do that."

Some famous graduates Sarah Childress Polk: U.S. first lady, married to President James Knox Polk, Salem Female Academy Margaret Sandresky: Composer and organist, Academy 1938 and College 1942 Marshall Chapman: Singer/songwriter,Academy 1968 Celia Weston: Actor, College 1970 Jane Barkman Brown: Olympic Gold Medalist in 1968 and 1972 for swimming, College 1974 Rolonda Watts: TV talk show host, Academy 1977 Sarah Covington Fulcher: Guinness World Record Holder for longest solo runs (two), College 1986 Adrian Harrold Wood: Educator, writer, and author of the blog “Tales of an Educated Debutante,” Academy 1993 Vivian Howard: Chef and television personality, Academy

Some famous speakers Oprah Winfrey: 2000 Elizabeth Dole: 2020 Marian Wright Edelman: 2005 Astronaut Stephanie Wilson: 2019 Amy Vitale: National Geographic photographer, 2020 Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones: 2021