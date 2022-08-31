Salvadoran specialty: Chef searches for the city’s best pupusas

Pupusas look like cornmeal pancakes – flattened circle tamales, cooked on a griddle with crisped cheese at the edges – and they are delicious.

Traditionally from El Salvador, served with a fermented cabbage relish called curtido and savory, refreshing tomato sauce that is not spicy in the least.

They are not everywhere in Winston-Salem, but they can be found.

Search for a recipe to make your own, and it seems like something has been omitted. Just water, masa harina and a filling. Traditional fillings are cheese, pork belly or loroco, (a flower widespread throughout Central America; perhaps the original pre-colonial filling).

I distinctly remember my first pupusa experience. In January 1999, Saveur magazine published its first ever Saveur 100 – a list of 100 things their writers were excited about. Pupuseria Divina Corazon made the list (as did Duke’s mayonnaise) and it was near my hometown, specializing in a dish that I've never heard of.

I had to check it out, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Simple ingredients, well prepared.

I’ve tried to make my own at home; the results were not amazing. It’s not easy to produce something sublime with so few ingredients to hide behind. Watching someone well-practiced is a bit like watching a magician. Study the hands for the secret, you see nothing extraordinary, but the result is beyond words.

When I was running Rocksalt in Charlotte, every Saturday, returning from the farmers market, I would stop at a church on South Boulevard to buy steaming hot pupusas from an igloo cooler behind a folding table.

Cheffing at Mozelle’s has me surveying the selections available in Winston-Salem. I now know where to score the best pupusas I have ever tasted.

The kernel of this story began prior to the pandemic. The most delicious pupusas in Winston-Salem were found at Café Mambo, on Martin Luther King Drive, between Winston-Salem State and the Waughtown corridor – a boisterous karaoke night club, with a Salvadoran lunch menu.

As I retraced my steps 2 1/2 years later, those pupusas could not be found. I will not recount the fair to middling pupusas I have encountered in the Twin City, only where to find stellar examples of this humble dish.

El Triunfo on Northpoint Boulevard is beloved by many. Their menu is brief, and the interior is spartan and spiritual. Rightfully, the pupusas are the star of the show. Chicken, pork, beans, cheese and loroco are the offerings. The dough is moist, the fillings are succulent, the curtido is nice and mild, the tomato sauce well done.

Antojitos Las Delicias on East Fifth Street, just east of MLK, looks like it formerly housed a malt shop - there is no indoor dining, people eat in their cars and the takeout window is where the transactions go down.

The little place has an extensive menu, and the pupusas are firmer than others in town, yet wonderful. The curtido could have been more tart (maybe it was too fresh, a little age gives the slaw more zing), but service is quick, the people are delightful, and the results are delicious. Don't forget to get a big Jamaica drink.

Outside of the city proper is El Taquito, on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, across from the Lowe’s Foods. Journal Food Editor Michael Hastings turned me on to this joint, and it never disappoints.

They arrived at my table juicy, browned and ugly, like the greatest of dishes. Although the only filling on offer was pork belly, the pupusas were more stuffed than all others I had encountered, so the dough to filling ratio was certainly non-traditional. The curtido was the zingiest, and the traditional tomato sauce was not available, but I can definitely recommend the tomatillo salsa.

Hands-down. my favorite destination for pupusas is Cuchifrito. Tucked into a little strip with a western apparel store and a barber, on Old Lexington Road between Waughtown and Sprague streets, on the right just off of the train overpass (across from the old McLean trucking headquarters).

The facade is unassuming, and the parking is difficult. I like to enjoy a cold Modelo Especial while my order is being prepared, and I always get a big horchata to accompany my meal.

I recently learned that ownership of the restaurant changed hands during the pandemic, and I have to say the results are definitely favorable. The masa dough was supple and savory. They combine fillings, so you can order “revueltas,” which is two fillings mixed, and “locos,” which is all of the fillings together. My order was so hot and unctuous, the molten cheese threatening to erupt from the delicate masa. Letting the whole thing cool a tad made it easier to eat.

All of the offerings from each restaurant benefitted from a touch of salt at the table to make the flavors pop and a splash of Valentina hot sauce would not be out of bounds.

And don't worry about ordering too much, take the leftovers home, they microwave nicely. Even for breakfast.