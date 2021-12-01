They fire up the oven at Winkler Bakery in Old Salem early each morning, carefully stacking wood inside the stone opening as has been done for more than 200 years.

Nearby, a woman in a long skirt and bonnet carefully rolls dough into a thin layer with a wooden rolling pin, preparing it to be shaped with small scalloped cutters. Once the oven’s ready, the thin slivers of dough go inside, cooking until they become the crisp wafers known as Moravian cookies.

Traditional Moravian cookies have their roots in Germany, the homeland of Moravian settlers who came to North Carolina during the 1700s. A descendant of the German Lebkuchen cookie, traditional Moravian cookies are circular with scalloped edges and very thin — usually around one millimeter thick.

That thinness gives the cookies their trademark crunch, but it also served more practical purposes for early Moravian bakers. Rolling the dough very thin increased the number of cookies that could be made from each batch, and the thinner cookies cooked faster, shortening the amount of time baking each day.

Traditional Moravian cookies were flavored with molasses, ginger and cloves — spices that stored well enough to be imported to North Carolina without losing their freshness. But while they had a longer lifetime, they were also more expensive, making the cookies a special occasion dish, often baked during the holiday season.

Today, the cookies are synonymous with the holidays in Winston-Salem, showing up on party trays, in gift baskets and on plates left out for Santa.

But they’re more than just a seasonal treat — Moravian cookies have become a beloved tradition passed down through generations.

“It’s a tradition for a lot of people, and we have fourth-generation people ordering them,” says Mona Hanes Templin of Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookies. “For many of them, a trip to our bakery at Christmastime is a tradition. And I don’t know if it’s the smell of the cookies or what, but people sometimes burst into tears and say, ‘I came here with my mom or my grandmother.’”

Millions of pounds of the cookies are baked and distributed from Winston-Salem each year, and if you want to try some of the city’s best, check out these local bakeries.

Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies

4643 Friedberg Church Road, Clemmons

More than a century ago, Bertha Crouch Foltz began baking Moravian-style sugar cookies in her home, selling them to supplement her family’s income. Years later, her daughter Evva Hanes — yes, the Mrs. Hanes — took over the business, growing the operation to a 36,000-square-foot facility in Clemmons.

While the company has grown in size, and the recipes have grown to include flavors such as ginger and butterscotch, the method stays the same—hand mixing, rolling and baking each cookie.

Third-generation baker Mona Hanes Templin says hand-making the cookies is much harder, but it’s worth the work.

“It’s a respect for the Moravian heritage, and we have such amazing, loyal customers, and they respect the fact that we make them by hand,” Templin says. “And we know if we make them with a machine, it would alter the flavor and consistency, and we wouldn’t be as proud of them.”

Winkler Bakery

521 S. Main St., Winston-Salem

Christian Winklery came to Salem in 1807, taking over the town’s bakery that eventually bore his name.

Today the bakers at Winkler still make some of the same confections Christian baked all those years ago, including Moravian cookies.

Today the cookies come in three varieties: ginger, sugar and chocolate. And while you can buy tins of the cookies at the centuries-old bakery, they’re also available from its thoroughly modern online store.

Dewey’s

262 S. Stratford Road and 2876 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem

Founded in 1930, Dewey’s bakery has been in the Moravian cookie business for nearly a century. While their operation began with a single bakery and the traditional ginger cookie, Dewey’s has expanded in both size and scope.

In the years since opening, the company has opened two bakeries in Winston-Salem, with a third in Greensboro planned.

And each holiday season, they operate pop-up shops across the state — more than 50 this year — that partner with local nonprofits to raise funds and support these charitable organizations.

“Oftentimes, this is one of their biggest fundraisers, and they can staff it and encourage their constituents come in and buy the products,” says David Catlett, COO of Dewey’s. “And we share the profits to help them raise funds for the community.”

Dewey’s expanded flavor-wise, too, offering not only traditional ginger and sugar cookies, but Meyer lemon, brownie crisp, salted caramel and toasted coconut flavors, as well.

“What makes them special is it’s all about the ingredients and the baking,” Catlett says. They are remarkable in flavor impact in a such a thin, crispy cookie.”

Wilkerson Moravian Bakery

50 Miller St., Ste. B, Winston-Salem

While Wilkerson Moravian Bakery might seem like the new kid on the block when it comes to Moravian cookies, the family behind the business has a long history in Winston-Salem.

Owner Dewey Guy Wilkerson is the grandson of the original founder of Dewey’s, and he carries on that family tradition at Wilkerson.

The family — which includes Wilkerson’s children — use recipes passed down for generations to create their cookies, which come in traditional ginger, sugar and spice flavors, as well as lemon, butter rum and orange brandy varieties.