Stephen L. Mabe started working for his father and mentor – whom he describes as a “tough old-school builder” – when he was only 6 years old.

Mabe basically grew up in the homebuilding and remodeling industry. By the time he was in high school, he had earned the trust and respect of his father, who put him in charge of certain projects.

“I was lucky and blessed to work with my father and my uncle Carl, my second dad on the jobsite,” Mabe says. “I admired them both.”

At UNC Chapel Hill, Mabe he began to draft a blueprint for his life. After graduating with a BA in political science and a minor in criminal law, Mabe took some time off to travel around the country and apply to law schools.

Fate had other plans.

With time to reflect, Mabe realized just how much of himself he’d invested in homebuilding. He remembered the pride he felt working alongside his father and his uncle, of seeing the fruits of their labor in the finished homes they drove by and the satisfaction he had of being a small part of putting it all together.

When Mabe’s father decided to step back and pass the baton to his son in 1978, the younger Mabe fully embraced the career path he seemed destined to pursue. Building was in his blood. They re-named the company “Stephen L. Mabe Building Inc.,” and he was determined to make it his own,

he recalls. “I wanted to learn and be an advocate for what I’ve always believed is a highly valued profession.”

It wasn’t long before the second-generation builder started making a name for himself in the industry. In 1986, Mabe served as chairman of the Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem.

In 1991 he became a trustee on the board of the National Home Builders Remodelers while also serving locally as president of the HBAWS. He was also named Builder of the Year.

In 2008, he again took the helm of HBAWS Remodelers as its president.

With over 40 years experience in custom residential remodeling with projects ranging from kitchen upfits and bathroom remodels to room additions and whole home renovations, Stephen L. Mabe Building continues to be a trusted homebuilder and remodeler in our community.

Homeowners return to Mabe Building again and again. That thriving repeat business illustrates the company’s core values and motto: “Integrity, quality, and professionalism are at the foundation of everything we build.”

Two years of COVID have certainly complicated the landscape of homebuilding. In an industry that’s highly dependent on tight schedules and timing, Mabe says, supply-chain issues and a general shortage of skilled labor continue to make things difficult.

“Our customers have been very understanding,” Mabe says. “It takes a tremendous amount of communication and everyday patience is essential.”

Mabe Building’s emphasis on communication takes the form of a “collaborative process” – a team approach.

In addition to Mabe’s professional achievements, he’s also committed to his community.

He has served as president of the Forsyth Lions Club, a committee and board member of the Forsyth County Mental Health Association, SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) and the Special Children’s School; to name a few.

Mabe believes personally and professionally in a collective unity and extending genuine care to each other.

Whether it’s 9/11, the Great Recession or the current COVID crisis, the folks at Stephen L. Mabe Building remind us “we are all in this together.”