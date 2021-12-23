See world-premiere Sundance movies at A/perture Cinema's satellite screenings Jan. 28-30

Movie descriptions

"Alice," directed by Krystin Ver Linden: When a woman in servitude in 1800s Georgia escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the treeline…it’s 1973. Inspired by true events.

"Emergency," directed by Carey Williams: Ready for a night of partying, a group of Black and Latino college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unusual emergency.

"Every Day in Kaimukī," directed by Alika Maikau: A young man is determined to give his life meaning outside of Kaimukī, the small Hawaiian town where he grew up, even if it means leaving everything he’s ever known and loved behind.

"Free Chol Soo Lee," directed by Eugene Yi, Julie Ha: After a Korean immigrant is wrongly convicted of a 1973 San Francisco Chinatown gang murder, Asian Americans unite as never before to free Chol Soo Lee. A former street hustler becomes the symbol for a landmark movement. But once out, he self-destructs, threatening the movement’s legacy and the man himself.

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul," directed by Adamma Ebo: In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, attempts to help her pastor husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, rebuild their congregation. Fiction.

"La Guerra Civil," directed by Eva Longoria Bastón: The epic rivalry between iconic boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the 1990s sparked a cultural divide between Mexican nationals and Mexican-Americans. A chronicle of a battle that was more than a boxing rivalry, and examines a fascinating slice of the Latino experience in the process. World Premiere. Documentary.

"Marte Um (Mars One)," directed by Gabriel Martins: In Brazil, a lower-middle-class Black family of four tries to keep their spirits up and their dreams going in the months that follow the election of a right-wing president, a man who represents everything they are not.

"Sirens," directed by Rita Baghdadi: On the outskirts of Beirut, Lilas and Shery, co-founders and guitarists of the Middle East’s first all-female metal band, wrestle with friendship, sexuality and destruction in their pursuit of becoming thrash metal rock stars.

SHORTS:

"Kicking the Clouds": An experimental documentary centered on a 50-year-old cassette tape of a Pechanga language lesson between the director’s grandmother and great-grandmother, and contextualized by an interview with his mother in his Pacific Northwest hometown.

An experimental documentary centered on a 50-year-old cassette tape of a Pechanga language lesson between the director’s grandmother and great-grandmother, and contextualized by an interview with his mother in his Pacific Northwest hometown. "Chilly and Milly": Exploring the director’s father’s chronic health problems, as a diabetic with kidney failure, and his mother’s role as his eternal caretaker. A combination of 3D-modeled/composited characters, with cinema verité scenes from a documentary shot over 13 years ago.

Exploring the director’s father’s chronic health problems, as a diabetic with kidney failure, and his mother’s role as his eternal caretaker. A combination of 3D-modeled/composited characters, with cinema verité scenes from a documentary shot over 13 years ago. "ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (Udeyonv) (What They’ve Been Taught)": This film explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker.

Details: aperturecinema.com/sundance-satellite/