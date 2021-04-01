Joyners gives a nod to the past and looks to the future

Joyner’s Cocktail Bar is quickly becoming Winston-Salem’s “meeting spot,” and for good reason. Prominently located on the corner of West Fourth Street in the heart of the vibrant West End neighborhood, Joyner’s provides the perfect spot

for a cup of coffee or a classic cocktail. Paying homage to Joyner’s West End Grocery, which was constructed in 1890, Joyner’s is one of the oldest commercial buildings in Winston-Salem.

At the bar’s helm is a dynamic trio that brings almost as much of a kick to the business as the cocktails themselves -- Herbie Gimmel, Joel Ornstein and Wade Robinson.

“We really wanted to create a cocktail menu that brought a real positive experience to the community and highlighted the best of what (Winston-Salem) has to offer,” Gimmel says.

Gimmel and Ornstein opened Earl’s, a whiskey bar and Nashville-inspired food establishment, prior to the opening of Joyner’s. While certain design elements of Joyner’s mirror Earl’s, Joyner’s is an experience of its own.