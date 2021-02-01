Six house plants you hopefully can’t kill.

Not everyone has a green thumb —but it doesn’t stop those without from trying.

House plants and live greenery are all the rage these days, especially as the pandemic has kept society homebound and working remotely for almost a year. Trying to incorporate this into the home can be difficult if you don’t know where to start and you’ve got a series of failures on your back.

We’re here to help by making the work easy for you. Here are six house plants that you hopefully can’t kill.

1. Snake plant (Sansevieria spp.)

This one is truly tough to kill since it handles neglect better than you think — but it responds even better to regular TLC.

Snake plants are part of the succulent family, which makes them a great choice for beginners. They’re a durable yet loosey goosey and appreciative plant who tolerate fairly low light; stick it anywhere in your home that brings you joy. Water about every two weeks and make sure that the soil stays moderately dry or you’ll overwater the plant, making it mad.

This plant can stick straight up if taken care of properly and is a lot of fun as a home décor item.

2. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)