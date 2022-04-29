Smitty’s Notes at 25: Jeff Smith was a social media influencer before the term existed

It kind of snuck up on him.

The way a lot of things do. But this realization was worth noting—in a big way.

Jeff Smith, the mastermind and force behind Smitty’s Notes, realized as he was compiling his monthly e–newsletter last summer that it would soon be 25 years since he first started it.

“I think I got thrown off in that COVID year (2020). You know, we’re all kind of like in suspended animation,” he says with a chuckle. “But at that time, I sat there and realized, I need to start thinking about this. Luckily, the newsletter, the website and me have been around 25 years. So let’s celebrate it.”

Smith started Smitty’s Notes in 1997 to inform residents and newcomers of events happening in and around Winston–Salem.

When he started, he had about a dozen subscribers. Today, that list has swelled to more than 16,000 and continues to grow.

Amy Lytle, executive director of HandsOn NWNC, calls Smith “a connector.” Her nonprofit aims to mobilize the people and organizations that inspire community change in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.

“We always see a bump in interest in our events when they’re included in the email newsletter, or featured on their Facebook page,” she says. “Part of what makes Smitty’s Notes relevant is because Jeff is such a trusted curator of what’s going on—that’s an invaluable service that so many people rely upon.”

The newsletter grew, along with the city—and endured even through the pandemic in 2020 when public gatherings halted and many businesses either shuttered or shifted operations. Smitty’s Notes continued throughout, informing his readers.

“Smitty’s Notes retains, at its core, that continued goal of connection. Especially in these days and times, fostering and nurturing those connections are as important as ever,’ Lytle says.

Smith started noting his anniversary milestone by thanking Winston-Salem for 25 years with two billboards prominently located over Salem Parkway and Miller Street and U.S. 52 at Waughtown Street.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the support of the subscribers, sponsors and folks that I work with in the community, he says.

How it Began

Smitty’s Notes started as a listing of social events shared by email among a group of friends. Smith, an outgoing Elon grad, was part of a group of young professionals who frequented events throughout town — wine festivals, baseball games and apartment pool parties. He started sending emails to friends about things to do around town.

Those emails began to circulate beyond their social circle, eventually capturing the attention of the Winston-Salem Journal. Smith began writing a weekly column about events for its weekly arts and entertainment section, Relish. In the meantime, he also continued producing Smitty’s Notes, even adding monthly meet-and-greet events.

“People inherently want to be ‘in the know’ and get the latest, greatest information from a trusted source,” says Marcheta Cole Keefer, director of marketing and communications for Visit Winston-Salem. “Jeff recognized this important aspect of human nature and created an engaging and entertaining resource that informed and fortified the Winston–Salem community.”

Smitty’s Notes also became a launching pad for his community involvement, leading to board member roles with groups like the Millennium Fund, which makes strategic investments of private dollars to help revitalize downtown. Smith evolved into a local celebrity and established a reputation as a community connector. He was an influencer before social media even existed.

“HandsOn, itself, was born partially out of Jeff Smith’s leadership and desire to increase the connection between people interested in serving their community and local nonprofits,” Lytle says. “We wouldn’t be here, doing the work that we’ve been doing for the past 15 years, without him.”

What’s Changed

When Smith returned home from college in 1986, he spent a lot of time getting reacquainted with the city. He frequently rode his bicycle through downtown, exploring and making observations.

In a Winston–Salem Monthly interview in 2017, he noted that much of Winston–Salem was a segregated city up until the early ’90’s. So there were parts of it that he had never been.

He describes Winston–Salem at the time as “a city on its knees.”

“We were kind of like in a malaise back in the ’90’s,” he recalls.

Until then, Winston–Salem was known as a headquarters city for companies like Wachovia, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and Hanesbrands Inc. But when those companies relocated or were sold, their absence left a gap in community–centric leadership, Smith says.

“So we had to figure out exactly, as a city, what were we and how can we do things differently,” he says.

Community leaders began to focus on downtown revitalization. A city’s downtown is crucial in attracting potential employers, Smith says: "Downtown, is always the center of anybody’s recruiting trip. When you’re looking to move into another city, you’re asking, 'What’s your downtown like?’ Honestly, 25 years ago, it wasn’t that great.”

"Smitty’s Notes was instrumental in the reinvention of downtown Winston-Salem, and in the work to make Winston-Salem recognize and lean into its cultural, historical, and people-based assets,” Lytle says.

As more restaurants and small businesses started opening downtown, drawing people — and Smith captured it all in Smitty’s Notes. Through various leadership roles, he was often involved in the revitalization conversations.

Smith also invested in downtown by moving there at a time when fewer people were doing so. He’s now surrounded by Bailey Park, Innovation Quarter, several new condominium options and the new courthouse.

“To look at this block now, it’s pretty much full now. Things have changed a lot since I got here. It’s been amazing,” he says.

As Smith reflects upon the past 25 years, he also ponders the future.

What’s Next

Smith is more selective about how he spends his time these days.

A paralegal at Syngenta for more than 20 years, he retired in 2018 when the company’s legal department began to downsize. It was a good time to consider slowing down, he says. He commuted from Winston–Salem to Greensboro his entire career, juggling work with his community involvement.

“It’s been good. I’ve been maybe going too fast,” he says. “I say ‘No’ a lot, as far as getting involved in community projects and initiatives.”

Smith admits he doesn’t have the energy he had as a young man. In addition, his multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2009 limits his mobility, and he now uses a wheelchair. But Smith also steps back because it’s time to start passing the torch, he says.

“We have a bad habit where we kind of go to the same people, but you’ve got to cultivate the next generation of folks,” he says.

He spends more time mentoring others. Some have started e–newsletters similar to his, others are grassroots organizers.

“I’ve met people who are doing what I’m doing and they reached out to me and ask for advice. I’ve always had the view that we’re not competitors, we’re co-petitors,” he says.

He’s eager to share his knowledge and ideas about how to promote Winston–Salem with others. That collaboration only further benefits the city, he says.

“That’s kind of how things used to be back in the old days,” he says. “I think that’s why I’ve been around so long. I never looked at it like a competition."