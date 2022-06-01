Splash into summer with water parks and pools

Summer’s almost here, and it’s going to be hot — blazing hot.

Lucky for us, Winston-Salem has plenty of places to make a splash and beat the heat.

One of the newest — and most elaborate — spots to chill in the city is Winston Waterworks, a family-friendly waterpark operated by the city at Winston Lake Park.

Like most waterparks, Winston Waterworks has all the bells and whistles. A 16-foot-tall, 100-foot-long orange waterslide loops above the park’s swimming pool.

An adjacent water playground gives kiddos more opportunity to splash with sliding boards, sprayers and a tipping bucket that douses revelers below. You also can hit the spray ground or take a relaxing ride on the park’s lazy river.

Unlike most waterparks, Winston Waterworks doesn’t come with the hefty entry fee. Admission is only $1 for ages 3 to 60, and free for ages 2 and under, as well as adults over 60.

The park provides chairs around the pool and splashground areas, and there are also changing rooms. A concession stand serves nibbles and drinks, and picnic tables provide ample space for noshing on a between-splash snack.

Just a short drive from Winston-Salem, Peter S. Brunstetter Aquatic Center in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons boasts four zones of watery fun for all ages.

The center offers a splash pad for little ones, a zero-depth entry wading pool with three water features, a large main pool with two diving boards and two slides, and a winding tubing river that also has two slides.

Admission is $8 (with a $1 discount for those 3 to 5 and older than 55). To get there, you’ll also need to pay the Tanglewood Park front-gate fee of $2 per standard vehicle, $8 per bus or large van.

Learn more: forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/aquaticcenter.

For additional water fun, the city operates a variety of public pools, splash pads and other aquatic recreation areas. Many are free or charge only a nominal fee.

POOLS

Learn more: cityofws.org/1981/Pools-Aquatics

Bolton

1590 Bolton Street

Known for: The city’s largest public pool, Bolton hosts the annual city-wide swim meet each year. It also has a zero-depth entry water playground.

Learn more: 336-659-4318

Kimberley Park

620 Burton Street

Known for: Kimberley Park offers a zero-depth water playground as well as a wheelchair ramp.

Phone: 336-727-2198

Long Creek

5801 Bethania-Tobaccoville Rd.

Phone: 336-922-5422

Mineral Springs

14700 Ogburn Ave.

Known for: In addition to the pool, Mineral Springs also offers a splash pad.

Phone: 336-661-4990

Parkland

1660 Brewer Rd.

Known for: Along with the pool, Parkland also has a zero-depth entry water playground.

Phone: 336-650-7688

Polo

1850 Polo Rd.

Known for: Adjacent to the Polo Road Recreation Center, Polo pool also offers a splash pad.

Phone: 336-659-4308

Reynolds Park

2450 Reynolds Park Rd.

Known for: Located adjacent to the William R. Anderson Jr. Recreation Center, Reynolds Park Pool has a wheelchair ramp and a splash pad.

Phone:336-650-7645

SPLASH PADS

Hathaway Park: 301 Anita Drive

Happy Hill: 1201 Alder Street

Little Creek Park: 600 Foxcroft Drive

Rupert Bell Park: 1501 Mt. Zion Place

Sedge Garden Park: 401 Robbins Road

Nelson Malloy Park: 2619 Bethabara Road