Terry Snyder remembers playing in the attic when he was growing up in Charlotte. In a way, it altered his life.

“I was not in the service, but my brother was in there; my dad was in, as were my uncles,” he says. “When we were kids, we went up into the attic, where our families sent us to play. There was always a military uniform hanging there.

“I never forgot that. I appreciated the military; our freedoms don't come free. Would we be who we are without our veterans?”

Fast forward to years later. Snyder had worked for Wachovia and spent a few decades in the banking payments software business. At some point, he and his wife Dawn, his high-school sweetheart, wound up in the northern part of Davidson County. He also owned his own businesses, including some in the Winston-Salem area.

“I grew up in Charlotte, but my parents were from here,” he says. “Coming to Winston was easy for me; Winston was like home to me.”

Snyder says he and a couple buddies were at Krispy Creme, and the buddies were complaining about how veterans were treated by the Veterans Administration and others.

“I said, ‘shut up until we do our part,’ ” Snyder recalls.

That got him thinking; he’d retired at 59, and he needed something to do.

The time was early November of 2010. Within a week, Snyder had started Operation North State, a nonprofit that helps veterans in North Carolina and surrounding states.

“ONS is all about utilizing North Carolina's people, places, products and pride,” he says.

The first project for ONS was the NCCares Christmas Box Project. Using his contacts from operating Kicks & Grins North Carolina Specialty Store in Winston-Salem and Charlotte and from his corporate days in the banking business, Snyder got others to help him put together 1,500 care packages for North Carolina's deployed troops stationed around the world. He sent care packages that they’d know were coming from back home and that someone cared.

Snyder says ONS’s “mainstay is anything to do with recreational therapy.”

The second Tuesday of each month, a get-together is held at the City of Winston-Salem meeting building at Salem Lake. If the weather is amenable, veterans and all participants ride bikes, walk, fish and talk with old and new friends.

ONS is known throughout the country in the veterans' and anglers' communities for its Top Shelf Fishin' Festivals -- hosting wounded warriors/disabled veterans to quality fishing outings throughout the state.

They also host foursomes of golf for wounded warriors/DVets on the state's premier courses, with many of the rounds at ONS’s home course, the Maple Chase Golf and Country Club on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem.

“We require that they (the veteran golfers) have some game,” Snyder says. “They play or practice three or four days a week, and most play the state's municipal course. ONS hosts about 70 rounds of golf a year.”

But it’s not like tournament play. It’s more like members of the country club playing in a foursome, with Snyder or another ONS volunteer filling out the foursome.

“It’s all about fellowship, but there’s quality golf,” Snyder says. “The club and the members get more out of it. It gives the vets comfort, and the club members get to know about us.”

It hasn’t been perfect, of course. COVID-19 set their golf outings and fishing tournaments behind, and he can’t do as much in the winter.

But now that they’re back, Snyder’s goal is to have upwards of 100 golf outings a year.

Snyder says they have to consider veterans’ disabilities, perhaps PTSD, when they play golf or have other outings.

“We have to be mindful of what might trigger them,” he says. “It might be the heat, driving in heavy traffic or for a long distance or something else.”

He says they have to be off the course by 12;30 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day. Similarly, they fish in spring and fall to avoid the heat of summer.

“The one thing I’m proudest of is the household name ONS has become,” Snyder says. “We do have a following, a good reputation. We’re squeaky clean, and I don't want to mess that up. We’re now known as ONS; that's part of what I'm proud of. We’ve been able to generate people's trust.

“And that means a lot.”

Snyder says annually they attend a baseball game of the Charlotte Knights and sit in the cheap seats in right field -- but, they are actually good seats and the 150 “ONSers” get to sit together.

“I'll never forget these words, and they drive me every day at ONS: A teenage boy came up to me as I was walking to the concession stands. He tapped me on the back and said, ‘Mr. Terry, y'all gave me my daddy back. Thank You!’

“We’re making a difference. That’s one thing that has changed my life. We’ve brought all these people together, and it’s making a difference in guys’ and gals’ lives.”

Snyder says people have asked him how long he’ll keep doing this. He says he’s thought of a succession plan.

“There are ONS supporters who can do every aspect of what I do, but the 60 to 80 hours of volunteer work weekly is the part that makes most folks take a step back,” he says.

“We’ll be in good hands at some point (when I retire from ONS), but for now I'll keep driving the ONS bus; I’ll see this out.”