Step Inside: At home with interior designer and creator Wendy Bull

I met Little Bird Design’s Wendy Bull one evening at Tate’s downtown. It was a Tuesday, and the cocktail bar’s jazz and open mike night drew a modest crowd eager to hear The Matt Kendrick Trio play live again.

When the band finished their first set and we were finally able to talk, I learned that my fellow jazz enthusiast was an interior designer by day.

“I was an artist and a maker first,” says Bull, who received her first toolkit at age 8. When she received a homemade dollhouse around the same age, the young interior designer in her fashioned wallpapers and carpets for her tiny house out of remnants and adds “I never really cared much for dolls.”

As the only girl in junior high school shop class, the self-proclaimed “tomboy” discovered she loved the smell of fresh cut lumber. Working with her hands comes naturally to the designer, who says creativity is in her DNA and cites her mother and grandmother as creative inspirations.

Today, Wendy’s make-do style of design and her improvisational spirit inform projects as diverse as designing sensory friendly spaces to decorating an apartment in Tavira, Portugal, that was featured on HGTV’s “House Hunters International.”