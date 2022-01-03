Step Inside: Bridegroom’s house transformed into newlywed haven

When interior designer Laurie Whitaker offered to arrange the flowers for her niece’s wedding as a gift, she was delighted to receive a helping hand from the mother of the groom.

They became fast friends.

Months later, when her friend was planning her own wedding, she asked Whitaker to help redecorate her fiancés house and make it the home they would share in their new life together.

“Yes!” said Whitaker without hesitation. She was thrilled.

Whitaker and her friend understood weddings are whirlwinds. All those bells and whistles, all that prep and planning – and poof, it’s all over in a day.

And with a pandemic temporarily putting the kibosh on any honeymoon plans - the last hurrah surrounding their “I dos” – Whitaker was out to prove that a keen eye for design and a taste for a few classic indulgences could go a long way in evoking that honeymoon vibe.

Both newlyweds like blue – “they love the ocean, yes!” – so variations on that theme became the through-line that runs throughout the home.