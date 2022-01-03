Step Inside: Bridegroom’s house transformed into newlywed haven

When interior designer Laurie Whitaker offered to arrange the flowers for her niece’s wedding as a gift, she was delighted to receive a helping hand from the mother of the groom.
They became fast friends.
Months later, when her friend was planning her own wedding, she asked Whitaker to help redecorate her fiancés house and make it the home they would share in their new life together.
“Yes!” said Whitaker without hesitation. She was thrilled.
Whitaker and her friend understood weddings are whirlwinds. All those bells and whistles, all that prep and planning – and poof, it’s all over in a day.
And with a pandemic temporarily putting the kibosh on any honeymoon plans - the last hurrah surrounding their “I dos” – Whitaker was out to prove that a keen eye for design and a taste for a few classic indulgences could go a long way in evoking that honeymoon vibe.
Both newlyweds like blue – “they love the ocean, yes!” – so variations on that theme became the through-line that runs throughout the home.
They also wanted to lighten up the house, Whitaker says, so she had the entire first floor painted a soft grey, removed the plantation shutters and installed visual comfort lighting wherever she could.
The result is what the designer describes as “bright and happy.”
For Whitaker, the sweetest and most exciting part of the project was knowing the end result promised to bring two people together into a single home of their making.
So when it came time to metaphorically carry her clients across the threshold, the designer chose to make a splash with the home’s entrance hall and created a visually breathtaking space that makes one heck of a first impression.
Featuring a sumptuous wall covering by Cowtan & Tout – a firm that specializes in luxury fabrics – Treasure Flower in Silver Leaf sets the tone for a home rife with classic indulgences designed to help hold onto the honeymoon bliss in the everyday.
It’s also a space where a luxurious silver leaf chest with sand-cast brass hardware seems right at home.
“It is an incredibly serene, elevated space,” says the designer.
With an appetite for design whet, what Whitaker brought to the so-called design table of the kitchen redo was, well, the table – a beautifully handcrafted walnut gem locally made. Add custom made Hickory chairs featuring performance fabrics in tri-color, hand-blocked designs and kitchen cabinets finished pure white with blue undertones and aesthetic appetites only continue to grow.
While you can’t exactly fly your favorite chef in from Europe to whip up extravagant meals on the regular, our temporarily grounded love birds are more than capable of recreating some of those decadent dishes in their newly decorated kitchen.
Whitaker also considered the newlyweds’ after-dinner destinations, placing a beautiful Hancock & Moore leather lounge chair in the den so comfy and cool that it begs the man of the house to relax with his feet up watching TV.
In the master bedroom, overlooking the couple’s magic garden, the designer chose a luxurious fully-downed plush chaise lounge covered in epingle and cut velvet for the more literary minded.
“It’s the perfect place to snuggle up with a good book,” Whitaker says.
At the end of the day, one of the best things about staying in a super-luxe hotel is, hands down, the bed.
Here’s where Whitaker took a cue from the honeymoon suite with elegant custom made bedding that transformed the master suite into a sanctuary of comfort. Pampered in sumptuous sheets of high thread count, a quilted linen coverlet, and beautifully embroidered Coco Chanel chain-link pillow cases and shams, “nighty-night” induces the sweetest of dreams.