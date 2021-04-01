At home with interior designer Amanda Hiatt

For designer Amanda Hiatt, style is synonymous with storytelling – an opportunity to create a design narrative that reflects a bit of a family’s lifestyle and personality.

“I want every home I design to tell the story of the people who live there,” Hiatt says. “Some people already know their story… Others require a degree of inquisitiveness.”

Her home tells her family’s story.

Hiatt and her husband, Giorgio – the senior pastor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church – moved from Charlotte to Winston-Salem nearly nine years ago. Enamored with the quirky personalities of older homes, the couple ended up in the heart of Buena Vista, where a sunny Cape Cod captured their imagination.

Mom was right

“My mother told me years ago that when a house is truly yours, you know it the moment you walk through the door,” she says. Hiatt immediately felt connected to their new home. “It felt like us.”

Everywhere you look, Hiatt has conjured up connections to her family’s past and present: her great-grandmother’s pie safe that holds family chrystal, a watercolor of the Spanish Steps from her honeymoon