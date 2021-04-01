At home with interior designer Amanda Hiatt

For designer Amanda Hiatt, style is synonymous with storytelling – an opportunity to create a design narrative that reflects a bit of a family’s lifestyle and personality.
“I want every home I design to tell the story of the people who live there,” Hiatt says. “Some people already know their story… Others require a degree of inquisitiveness.”
Her home tells her family’s story.
Hiatt and her husband, Giorgio – the senior pastor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church – moved from Charlotte to Winston-Salem nearly nine years ago. Enamored with the quirky personalities of older homes, the couple ended up in the heart of Buena Vista, where a sunny Cape Cod captured their imagination.
Mom was right
“My mother told me years ago that when a house is truly yours, you know it the moment you walk through the door,” she says. Hiatt immediately felt connected to their new home. “It felt like us.”
Everywhere you look, Hiatt has conjured up connections to her family’s past and present: her great-grandmother’s pie safe that holds family chrystal, a watercolor of the Spanish Steps from her honeymoon
in Italy, a china tea cup collection “from my very Southern grandmother,” jade carvings and antique coral from her husband’s family in Hawaii – everything perfectly placed and right at home.
“Those layers of stories – ours individually and as a couple – create the home that we love,” Hiatt says.
“I love it when friends say ‘Tell me about this,’” Hiatt says.
“For the most part, there’s a story,” she says, but sometimes her response might be: “I found it at Target!”
She started young
As a child, growing up in Georgia, Hiatt would regularly join her father, a commercial contractor, on his job sites.
Her mother’s father, whom she called Papa, was a cabinet maker who owned The Columbus Cabinet Shop.
“I’d come back home and draw out rooms on Dad’s drafting table,” Hiatt says. She’d also rearrange her mother’s furniture and pantry shelves.
“My mom loved it,” Hiatt says. “She recognized my strengths at a young age and let me run with them.”
Always the spatial magician, Hiatt spent her first years in her new home making a series of cosmetic changes and modest upgrades as her family settled into Winston-Salem. Hardwood floors replaced carpeting in the bedrooms, while the playroom received a cheery face-lift for first-grade sleepovers. The playroom later became a teen hangout and is now a workout room.
The transformation
It wasn’t until 2018, with dozens of kitchen renovations to her credit, that Hiatt decided it was time to gut her home’s “dark and cramped” single-drawer kitchen down to the studs. It would be the pièce de résistance in the evolution of her home.
More importantly, it would reconnect family and friends in the heart of the house.
Hiatt grew up as “mama’s little helper” in the kitchen. “I hated not wanting my kids in that space, but the layout made it nearly impossible.”
After years of listening, pondering and imagining a design worthy of the space, Hiatt’s collaboration with Icon Custom Builders is nothing short of spectacular.
Every kitchen has the power of connection, Hiatt says.
“I like my people in there with me,” she says. “I’m happy to find folks in our kitchen enjoying themselves.”