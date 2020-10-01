Defining home with interior design consultant Anjel Herman.

Ralph Lauren once wrote that “white in design has no competition,” and “white is simple, elegant, and fresh.”

The same could be said of interior design consultant Anjel Herman — she’s genuinely simple, elegant, and fresh — and her bold use of white in her home in Highland Park (where she resides with her husband, Jeff) is a testament to what white can do in the hands of a talented decorator.

For Herman, the decision to become a professional interior design consultant followed on the heels of a successful career as an investment advisor. When she decided to follow her passion into interior design and decorating, she took her unique skill set of helping clients achieve their future financial goals and applied them to the service of helping couples achieve their ‘house beautiful’ in the here and now.

Today, the interior design consultant and creative force behind Defining Home has become the darling of some of Winston-Salem’s more high profile clients. Her mantra is simple: Home is a place that defines you and is defined by you.