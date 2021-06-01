Greater Vision Dance Company lives up to its name

After leaving Petersburg, Jones moved to Washington, D.C., for seven years and worked for the CityDance program in the Washington school system, teaching kids before and after school. His students performed all over the city, including at Washington Wizard games.

He was a coach and a teacher at a competition studio, Back Stage, in Columbia, Md., where he taught hip-hop, jazz, and lyrical dance.

He returned home to Winston-Salem, and opened Greater Vision in 2012.

“When I came here, I had a vision beyond competition, and I felt like it was greater. I wanted a community-involvement studio,” Jones says. “We do Juneteenth, Kwanza, the MLK Day celebration, churches and banquets, and the National Black Theatre Festival.”

By performing at local events, his students can earn community service hours that that might go toward scholarships, graduation, or college entrance applications.

“When you are teaching dance, you are teaching life,” he says. “You learn how to work with people, how to build your self-esteem, how to deal with your attitude.”

Dance even teaches math and science, Jones says. “If I say do two counts of eight, they have to know how many counts that is. Dancing keeps them engaged and off the street.”