Lewisville’s ‘Crafton Cottage’ allows one local couple to return to their roots.

When it comes to downsizing, designer June DeLugas of June DeLugas Interior Designs says the process of ‘letting go’ can sometimes be a little overwhelming for some of her clients.

Choosing what to take and what to leave behind or donate can be difficult, especially when moving into a new home.

Just take a look at Amazon where books like, “Ready to Rightsize?” and “Let It Go: Downsizing Your Way to a Richer, Happier Life” top the list of titles in the step-by-step category of downsizing.

In June DeLugas’ opinion, “it’s all about starting fresh.”

For some recent empty nesters and retirees, having too much house presented a unique opportunity.

“We wanted to spend more time traveling and less time with home maintenance,” say the homeowners.

Originally a native of Lewisville, the homeowner grew up next door to her grandparents not far from Lewisville Elementary, where she walked to school every day with her sister.

It was a version of small town living that she says filled her with “moments that [she’ll] treasure forever.”