Lewisville’s ‘Crafton Cottage’ allows one local couple to return to their roots.

When it comes to downsizing, designer June DeLugas of June DeLugas Interior Designs says the process of ‘letting go’ can sometimes be a little overwhelming for some of her clients.
Choosing what to take and what to leave behind or donate can be difficult, especially when moving into a new home.
Just take a look at Amazon where books like, “Ready to Rightsize?” and “Let It Go: Downsizing Your Way to a Richer, Happier Life” top the list of titles in the step-by-step category of downsizing.
In June DeLugas’ opinion, “it’s all about starting fresh.”
For some recent empty nesters and retirees, having too much house presented a unique opportunity.
“We wanted to spend more time traveling and less time with home maintenance,” say the homeowners.
Originally a native of Lewisville, the homeowner grew up next door to her grandparents not far from Lewisville Elementary, where she walked to school every day with her sister.
It was a version of small town living that she says filled her with “moments that [she’ll] treasure forever.”
So in a bid to return to her roots, to her ‘happy place,’ the homeowners moved a mere 10 miles down the road into a house half the size; a house they would eventually christen “Crafton Cottage.”
“It was a real homecoming,” she says.
Shortly after the purchase of their new home, the couple contacted designer June DeLugas.
“We’d never worked with an interior designer before,” she says. “We really liked June’s work.”
DeLugas points out that most people don’t realize that designers have the capability to create architectural designs.
“For us it’s design and implement; turnkey,” she says.
While the homeowners weren’t initially sure of what they wanted, they eventually decided on a total remodel along with “keeping the house light” — a soup to nuts redo with a more clean-line aesthetic and age-in-place ethos.
“They asked us to come up with a strategic plan,” DeLugas says. “So we created an architectural CAD of the entire house with the purpose of maximizing flow.”
That strategic plan called for the kitchen to be completely gutted.
In the master bath, DeLugas replaced a soaking tub with a luxurious walk-in shower.
While the stairs and upstairs bonus room received carpet, all the carpeted bedrooms on the main floor were changed to hardwoods to match the main living and dining room.
For DeLugas and her design team, keeping things light was easy. They had the walls painted lighter and made sure the ceiling was white enough to reflect any other paint colors. The design team also installed shiny surfaces like granite and quartz to help bounce light around the house. Even some of the furniture that had made the cut in the downsizing process was freshened up with a new, lighter coat of paint.
The DeLugas design team’s strategic plan also included the attention to details that helped the homeowners choose rugs, lamps, bedding, artwork, and new furnishings to complement the old.
“They needed a professional to help them with this undertaking,” DeLugas says. “Now they can sit back and enjoy it. No worries.”