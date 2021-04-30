Meet the dynamic design duo at DreamMakers

JC: Our first meeting with the client is usually at their home. This way we can see the other spaces in the house and get a better idea of their style and things they like. .... Once we have an idea of the desired style, function of the space we are helping them with, we design and produce 3D drawings to help them visualize the final product.

What are the lengths you’ve gone to please your clients?

JC: Pleasing our clients is our number one priority! At the end of the day, I think it is important to remember that we are designing this space for our client and their home, so it has to reflect their needs, style and wants….

On one recent project, we measured a client’s oil bottles and had custom drawers made in her kitchen to fit the specific bottles. This may seem absurd to some, but to our client it was very important for her to know her new kitchen was going to function exactly how she wanted.

VE: We are willing to explore every design option. I once did three extensive floor plans and rendered options for one kitchen to start the design process and help them visualize all of the different options.

What new projects are you working on?