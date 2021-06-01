Step Inside: Dipping a toe into the history of a cultural summer icon

"The history of backyard swimming was written largely in Los Angeles,” noted the Los Angeles Times in 2007.
Beginning in 1920, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford boasted of having one of the nation’s largest swimming pools at 55 feet wide and 100 feet long.
Not to be outdone by the Beverly Hills movie stars, publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst began construction on Hearst Castle’s magnificent Neptune Pool in 1924 – a 58 foot wide and 104 foot long swimming pool that holds 345,000 gallons of water – considered to be the swimming pool to top all swimming pools.
As the decade came to a close, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco President Bowman Gray and his wife Nathalie decided to install a luxurious indoor swimming pool at Graylyn in 1929.
Stationed in the stone mansion’s Atlantis Room, the Art Deco pool features an underwater fantasy theme presided over by a mural of the Greek god Triton blowing his conch shell to calm the denizens of the deep.
It’s no surprise that owning a private in-ground swimming pool took deep pockets during the Roaring ‘20s. In 1950, there were only 2,500 in-ground residential pools in the whole country.
Compare that to 2020, which boasted 10.4 million residential swimming pools in the United States, according to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals.
Not until a rising American middle class that emerged after the war — together with technological advancements in pool construction – did the prospect of having your own backyard swimming pool – a dream many Americans shared –seem attainable.
By 1961, reported the Los Angeles Times, no other region in America boasted more swimming pools than Southern California – an estimated 150,000, placing 7½ square miles of the region’s real estate literally “under water.”
When “The Beverly Hillbillies” premiered on television the following year, the show’s “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” proclaimed “Californy is the place you oughtta be…Beverly. Hills, that is. Swimmin’ pools, movie stars.”
When English artist David Hockney arrived in Los Angeles in 1964, he found a land full of possibility, of mid-century modern architecture, and deep-blue pools.
That proliferation of swimming pools inspired Hockney’s famous pool-focused paintings of the ‘60s and ‘70s, one of which – “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” – sold for $90.3 million in 2018, the highest ever auction sale for a living artist up to then.
Artist Samantha French’s popular prints of pool culture prove to be more affordable. Her current body of work takes on a hypnotic dreamlike quality in her underwater explorations of the swimming pool.
French says her pool paintings are her escape, “a subtle reprieve from the day-to-day.” Her images remind me of my own flights of fancy from the requisite boredom of hot summer days when I literally spent hours underwater in my neighbor’s pool.
Joan Didion wrote in the late 1970s that “The symbolic content of swimming pools has always been interesting: a pool is misapprehended as a trapping of affluence, real or pretended, and a kind of hedonistic attention to the body.”
She then added: “Actually, a pool is, for many of us in the West, a symbol not of affluence but of order, of control over the uncontrollable. A pool is water, made available and useful, and is, as such, infinitely soothing to the eye.”