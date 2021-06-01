Step Inside: Dipping a toe into the history of a cultural summer icon

Not until a rising American middle class that emerged after the war — together with technological advancements in pool construction – did the prospect of having your own backyard swimming pool – a dream many Americans shared –seem attainable.

By 1961, reported the Los Angeles Times, no other region in America boasted more swimming pools than Southern California – an estimated 150,000, placing 7½ square miles of the region’s real estate literally “under water.”

When “The Beverly Hillbillies” premiered on television the following year, the show’s “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” proclaimed “Californy is the place you oughtta be…Beverly. Hills, that is. Swimmin’ pools, movie stars.”

When English artist David Hockney arrived in Los Angeles in 1964, he found a land full of possibility, of mid-century modern architecture, and deep-blue pools.

That proliferation of swimming pools inspired Hockney’s famous pool-focused paintings of the ‘60s and ‘70s, one of which – “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” – sold for $90.3 million in 2018, the highest ever auction sale for a living artist up to then.