Take 5 with doctor and author Mia Yang

Mia Yang is a Chinese immigrant, mother of two and a physician specializing in geriatric care. She’s also a published author whose story is part of an anthology of immigrant women, “The Warrior Women Project,” released in May.

Yang calls herself a "1.5" generation immigrant because she immigrated at an age where she straddled both her Chinese and American cultures. She finished elementary school in China, while living with her grandparents. Her parents had immigrated to the U.S. to attend graduate school when she was 3.

The family was separated for about a decade because of immigration laws at the time. Yang reunited with her parents in Charlotte when she was 12 and learned English then.

“Now that I have spent most of my life in the U.S., I see myself as more American than Chinese,” she says.

Yang was always drawn to the sciences and merged her work with her affinity for older people, influenced by her love for her grandparents.

“The Warrior Women Project,” is the inspiration of Lulu Umeh, an LGBTQ parent coach, and retired pediatrician and Nigerian immigrant.