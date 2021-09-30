Take 5 with Dr. Chris Aiken, Director of Mood Treatment Center

3. What is the best way to confront someone that is potentially depressed?

“This can feel like a daunting and stressful conversation for most people. They want to help their loved one, but they do not want to make them feel worse or cause unnecessary conflict. The best way to have this discussion is making sure you have a trusting relationship with this person. Whether you’ve known them forever or a short time, I recommend opening the conversation with this question, ‘When is the last time you found anything in life meaningful or pleasurable?’ Make sure they feel they can trust you and are connected to you. Really listen and try to understand their response. You can then discuss symptoms of depression that matter to them, such as lack of sleep or not getting pleasure out of things they used to enjoy.”

4. When should someone get professional help for depression?