TAKE 5 with Kris Sorrells, new Head of School at Salem Academy.

Most importantly, in light of the ongoing pandemic, Salem Academy has made a commitment to the mental health and well-being of our girls. We don’t want our students to feel that the world is crashing in on them. Instead, we want our girls to recognize their strength and recognize the support that’s around them.

3. What’s some advice to help inspire today’s young women?

I hope the young women of today will learn to love their mistakes as much as their successes. I’ve learned just as much from my errors as I have from doing something right. I was told that the only time you fail is when you do not try. You have got to step up to the challenges in front of you. You have to admit what you don’t know and ask for help so that you learn and then try and try again.

4. How has teaching helped you lead?

When teaching, I always take the time to stop and listen to my students to understand what interests them, to find out what made them nervous, and then find a way to make the course content relevant to them. I need to listen to everyone; if you listen to what they say to you and patiently respond, and then continue the dialogue, eventually growth will occur.

5. Where is your favorite spot in Winston-Salem?

One of my true favorites is Old Salem and the Salem Academy and College campus. I love being able to walk around and see the history and old architecture of the buildings. I like to read the stories of the people who built Salem and know that on the campus itself bright futures are being created.