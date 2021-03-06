TAKE 5 with Kris Sorrells, new Head of School at Salem Academy.

Kris Porazzi Sorrells holds the Salem Academy and Salem College institutions very near and dear to her heart.
Not only did she graduate with the Salem College Class of 1996, but her daughter graduated from Salem Academy with the Class of 2018.
In December, she was appointed the Head of School at Salem Academy where she’s been teaching math for over 20 years and more recently served as the Acting Head of School.
“Salem has given a lot to me over the years and the opportunity to really dive in deep and give back to this place is a dream come true,” she says.
This month’s issue, in honor of National Woman’s History Month, was the perfect time to catch up with her.
1. How does it feel to be a leader of an institution that educates and empowers girls and women?
This truly is an amazing feeling. Every girl who comes through the Academy's door has strength inside herself that she may not see yet. The chance to help them build upon their strengths and realize their dreams is something all educators want to do.
2. What do you see as the future for Salem Academy and College?
Salem has long been a leader in educating girls not just for today, but for the future. We’re going to keep improving by talking to our students and seeing what their needs are. We want to leverage our connection to Salem College by encouraging our students to take college-level courses not just for credit but for the opportunity to explore.
Most importantly, in light of the ongoing pandemic, Salem Academy has made a commitment to the mental health and well-being of our girls. We don’t want our students to feel that the world is crashing in on them. Instead, we want our girls to recognize their strength and recognize the support that’s around them.
3. What’s some advice to help inspire today’s young women?
I hope the young women of today will learn to love their mistakes as much as their successes. I’ve learned just as much from my errors as I have from doing something right. I was told that the only time you fail is when you do not try. You have got to step up to the challenges in front of you. You have to admit what you don’t know and ask for help so that you learn and then try and try again.
4. How has teaching helped you lead?
When teaching, I always take the time to stop and listen to my students to understand what interests them, to find out what made them nervous, and then find a way to make the course content relevant to them. I need to listen to everyone; if you listen to what they say to you and patiently respond, and then continue the dialogue, eventually growth will occur.
5. Where is your favorite spot in Winston-Salem?
One of my true favorites is Old Salem and the Salem Academy and College campus. I love being able to walk around and see the history and old architecture of the buildings. I like to read the stories of the people who built Salem and know that on the campus itself bright futures are being created.