Take 5 with Salem Academy and College President Summer McGee

3. When your selection as president was announced, the chairwoman of the search committee said you were “uniquely qualified to help lead Salem Academy and College into the next 250 years.” How do you respond to an introduction like that?

I think that what drew me to Salem Academy and College wat that this is an institution that is currently in the process of transforming itself.

I have always been, in my career, someone who has come in and been a program builder, been someone who started a new College of Health Sciences at my previous institution, and so the incredible opportunity and challenge of taking this incredibly historic institution and really rebuilding and reimagining it, from the ground up, is something I think that I both am prepared for, but also I really see as consistent with what I’ve done in my career.

Of course, my health background, given the college’s focus -- pivoting to focus on health leadership -- was another great draw and a reason why I chose to come to Salem Academy and College.

There were many reasons, but I just think that the timing was right for me to come and to help lead Salem through this incredible transformation that it’s going through.