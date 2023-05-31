Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Our family doesn’t usually make a big deal out of Father’s Day (or Mother’s Day, for that matter), and my husband and I always spend most of the day prepping for the next-day’s launch of Vacation Bible School at church.

I send my dad a card and a small gift – about which he always says “You shouldn’t send me presents; I don’t need anything!” – and I call him.

My immediate family goes out to lunch, and my husband gets a card or two, maybe a small gift. Our main gift is just spending time with our adult sons.

Last year, I was more excited for Father’s Day than I had been since my husband’s first one as a dad.

I had found the perfect gift!

My husband and younger son love to watch the “Forged in Fire” reality show and often fantasize about crafting their own swords someday.

I had the bright idea to see if a sword-making class was offered locally and found the next-best thing – a blacksmithing workshop offered by the Mixxer Maker Space. Participants would learn to make a knife from a railroad spike.

It’s the most expensive present I’ve even given Dan because I didn’t just sign him up for the Saturday-morning workshop; I also coordinated with and registered both sons.

The trio ended up having instructor Daniel Butler to themselves! They mastered new skills, got reminded that things are harder than they look on TV and bonded over the shared exertion and results.

Priceless.

This year, though, it’s back to lunch.

