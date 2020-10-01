Are you afraid of the dark?

Growing up, I harbored a fear of vampires after sneaking out of bed in the middle of the night, hiding from my parents at the top of the stairs, and watching “Dracula” right along with them. It wasn’t my smartest move as it left me riddled in fear for way too many years, and as a result, I still sleep with the blankets tucked up around my chin as a last-ditch effort to thwart any vampire who dares suck my blood.

I honestly thought that vampires were going to be much more of an issue in my life but thankfully, they aren’t.

The dark used to scare me. As I got older, I learned to embrace it.

Like a lot of people I know, I don’t sleep well. It often evades me after a few short hours, leaving me restless in bed next to dozing cats as the sounds of traffic on U.S. 421 fill my apartment. It also leaves me alone in the dark, which is how I learned to get over my irrational fear of vampires; also helping was that I finally read Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” and now that I’ve been blessed with that beautiful work of literature, I’m no longer afraid.)