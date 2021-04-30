Take 5 with Entrepreneur and Photographer Kira Wood

Entrepreneur Kira Wood has an eye for business. And beauty.
Wood, owner of Jolie Boudoir Photography, use relaxed photo shoots to draw out confidence, happiness and few laughs from her clients as she captures their images.
She strives to make “every woman feel as beautiful as they look,” photographing her clients in flattering poses and amiably guiding them through the process with ease.
The experience – and portraits themselves – are memorable and empowering.
What is the hardest part about being an entrepreneur?
The hardest part of being an entrepreneur is staying positive during slow times. Most small businesses experience busy seasons and low seasons. If you can find a way to stay positive and keep pushing along, you will do great. Another difficult aspect is: It is also easy to get wrapped up in what everyone else is doing. Learning to stay in your own lane is a huge benefit to entrepreneurs.
How does your business make a difference for others?
My business is really a form of self-care for most women. Women get to see themselves in a different light and feel empowered during the process. Many women say the photos are a gift for someone else, but the experience is truly a gift to them.
What is your favorite part about being a photographer?
My favorite part of being a photographer is the reaction I get from my clients seeing their photos. Knowing that I’ve made them happy by simply capturing a moment the way I see it is priceless!
How is Winston-Salem a great community for entrepreneurs?
Winston-Salem is full of (entrepreneurs), and everyone is so supportive of each other. I am a part of numerous small-business groups that are built around showing each other support. It feels like being an entrepreneur is encouraged in our city. It is almost a badge of honor. The building I rent my studio in is all small businesses within a complex of other small businesses.
Where is your favorite spot to spend time in Winston-Salem?
I love enjoying tacos and margaritas from Crafted, taking classes at Cycle Bar, and walking through Old Salem. Those are a merely only a few of my favorite places in Winston-Salem.
Learn more about Jolie Boudoir Photography at jolieboudoir.com.