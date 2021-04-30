Take 5 with Entrepreneur and Photographer Kira Wood

Entrepreneur Kira Wood has an eye for business. And beauty.

Wood, owner of Jolie Boudoir Photography, use relaxed photo shoots to draw out confidence, happiness and few laughs from her clients as she captures their images.

She strives to make “every woman feel as beautiful as they look,” photographing her clients in flattering poses and amiably guiding them through the process with ease.

The experience – and portraits themselves – are memorable and empowering.

What is the hardest part about being an entrepreneur?

The hardest part of being an entrepreneur is staying positive during slow times. Most small businesses experience busy seasons and low seasons. If you can find a way to stay positive and keep pushing along, you will do great. Another difficult aspect is: It is also easy to get wrapped up in what everyone else is doing. Learning to stay in your own lane is a huge benefit to entrepreneurs.

How does your business make a difference for others?