The Art of Leading: Jenna Anderson, creator of JSQ Designs

From her rose-gold curls to her sequin-shod feet, Jenna Anderson looks every inch the artist.

What may not be as quickly observed are her leadership skills. But, while still an undergraduate at UNC School of the Arts, Anderson has already started a business, JSQ Designs, which makes bespoke shirts for men. And she has a plan for a costume-design shop, specializing in dance, that will be her next venture.

She got the idea for the shirt business from a friend.

“He needed shirts but was really bored with what was out there … plaid,” Anderson says. The first shirt she made had flamingos printed on it. “The first night he wore it, 17 people asked him where he got it.”

Now, she gets lots of requests for bright, floral prints.

“Most guys start out with one shirt and test it out to see how they like it, and they always come back to for more,” she says. “I make everything by hand.”

For now, her only employee is herself, but leaders have to learn to lead themselves before they can lead others.