The Art of Politics: Commissioner Tonya McDaniel was awarded the Political & Public Affairs Legacy Award.

Q: What motivates you in your work as a Forsyth County Commissioner?

A: As a commissioner, my responsibilities include adopting the annual county budget, setting the county property tax rate, establishing county policies, and acting on zoning and other land use matters. I also appoint members of numerous citizen boards, committees, and commissions. I’m proud to be able to represent as a minority female, and in the last two years we have proven successes in our community.

Q: What do you hope to achieve?

A: My hope is built on continuing to evaluate the equity of the property rates of our constituents, providing for our school systems, and ensuring accountability for the safety of all.

Q? How did you get interested in public service?

A: I love the art of politics. I always had a passion to make a difference and I am humbly grateful to serve with purpose. While studying at WSSU in political science, I was active in many organizations.

Q: What did it mean to you to win the Legacy Award?

A: The 2020 Legacy Award reminded me of the scriptures in Matthew 20:20-28. It speaks of greatness in serving. I’ve always said, ‘If our community is to be, it’s up to you and me.’

The 2020 Legacy Public Affairs award has encouraged me to continue making good trouble; keep fighting to ensure our communities have access to COVID-19 testing, tracing, and tracking for all. To ensure we all have access to the vaccination to combat this deadly virus. To continue to fight for justice and safety for our citizens. To continue to fight for our children to be well educated and remove the inequitable barriers. I believe mentorship is most important for the future. I want to leave a legacy for women and girls of color to continue breaking the glass ceilings.