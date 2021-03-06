The city’s chapter of American Association of University Women is leading the charge on issues facing today’s women — gender pay equity, sexual harassment, and more

“Education and removing barriers and bias in education has consistently been one of AAUW’s priority issues,” says Ellen Morris, the chapter’s other co-president.

In Winston-Salem, removing barriers to education starts with a free book. For one of the chapter’s main initiatives, the “Dr. Norma Bernhardt Love My Book Project,” chapter members partner with a Title One school’s media coordinator to arrange a book-giveaway event, presenting books to each student in first or second grade.

This event was the very last the chapter was able to do in 2020 before schools closed in response to COVID-19. This year, the event is back, with a combination of virtual appearances and activities from AAUW members on Zoom and the presentation of the books at Kimberley Park Elementary.

“Now that children are back in school, we want them to have access to books they can read cover to cover,” says Gloria Wilson, committee chair. “There have been so many interruptions to their learning this year. We want to help get them back on track.”