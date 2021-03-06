The city’s chapter of American Association of University Women is leading the charge on issues facing today’s women — gender pay equity, sexual harassment, and more

Advocacy, education, and economic security never go out of style. Nor do efforts to shine a spotlight on issues that disproportionately affect women and girls, as well as the ongoing work for their solutions.
That’s the message AAUW, the American Association of University Women, wants to get across to legislators, educators, CEOs, and even women whose lived experiences may beat out some of those causes.
“There’s so much to do,” says Kathy Pearre, a member of the Winston-Salem chapter and vice president of the N.C. chapter of AAUW. “Major issues of gender pay equity and sexual harassment impact women’s lives every day. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated women’s employment, and that issue has shot to the forefront because of its immediacy. We’re committed to working to resolve those issues on a local, state, and national level.”
Since the national grassroots organization’s start in Boston in 1881 as a small sisterhood of female, four-year college graduates who were determined to encourage other women to pursue higher education — and help them find outlets for their education — the nonprofit has become a national group with over 1,000 chapters across the country. Specializing in research-driven advocacy, the national group’s research is often cited by policymakers and is used to provide hands-on programs that local chapters utilize to educate members of the community.
One of their first projects in 1885: researching and writing a report debunking the prevailing myth that higher education negatively affected women’s health and caused infertility.
“We laugh at that, but there are equally ridiculous notions out there today, like the idea that girls can’t do well in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) professions,” says Winston-Salem chapter co-president Betsy Truscott. “The more some things change, the more they remain the same. There’s still a strong need for this work.”
Today, the organization’s research has centered on reasons for the gender-pay gap (women still earn 82 cents for men’s dollar,) the prevalence of sexual harassment in schools and in the workplace, and the underrepresentation of women in STEM professions.
One of the workshops presented by the local chapter was WorkSmart, a nationally developed curriculum to guide women through the process of asking for a raise, negotiating benefits, and researching a fair salary. Winston-Salem’s chapter provided the workshop for several years in the community; now it’s available online.
Winston-Salem’s AAUW chapter was formed in the 1920s, suspended during World War II, and revitalized in 1947 during the city’s post-war revival. One of the first actions from the reinvigorated group was to advocate for public kindergarten.
“Education and removing barriers and bias in education has consistently been one of AAUW’s priority issues,” says Ellen Morris, the chapter’s other co-president.
In Winston-Salem, removing barriers to education starts with a free book. For one of the chapter’s main initiatives, the “Dr. Norma Bernhardt Love My Book Project,” chapter members partner with a Title One school’s media coordinator to arrange a book-giveaway event, presenting books to each student in first or second grade.
This event was the very last the chapter was able to do in 2020 before schools closed in response to COVID-19. This year, the event is back, with a combination of virtual appearances and activities from AAUW members on Zoom and the presentation of the books at Kimberley Park Elementary.
“Now that children are back in school, we want them to have access to books they can read cover to cover,” says Gloria Wilson, committee chair. “There have been so many interruptions to their learning this year. We want to help get them back on track.”
The pandemic has shelved many of the group’s social activities, such as spring and fall dinner meetings and “out and about” educational adventures, although, unsurprisingly, their book club is going strong. But the group remains united in its mission and keeps the virtual doors open to new members, albeit on Zoom.
One of the chapter’s newest is Marili Alvarado, who is earning her doctor of education degree. She learned about AAUW on LinkedIn when a professional contact posted about her chapter. Curious, Alvarado found the local chapter and joined the book group.
In the process, she found a great resource for her dissertation and twenty new friends.
“I had no trouble fitting in,” she says. “AAUW leadership has created a space where everyone is welcome, all opinions are respected, and it’s OK to disagree. And, I’m a first-generation college student who is a part of an organization that has improved the lives of millions of women.”
For more information on the local chapter of the AAUW, visit aauwnc.org/aauwnc_branch/winston-salem.