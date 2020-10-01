the dish: News, notes, and findings from the local food and restaurant scene.

University Parkway gets new coffee shop.

Clutch Coffee Bar opened last month at the former Smoothie King location at 5709 University Parkway, touting its drive-thru coffee concept. The menu offers fair-trade, organic coffee and includes various concoctions like their homemade energy drinks, smoothies, and array of gourmet coffee drinks. Founded by Darren Spicer, along with partners John Anderson and Jake Vandermeer, this is the first Clutch Coffee Bar in the Triad; the chain’s original location opened in 2018 in Mooresville. Expansion plans include Clemmons and Greensboro. clutchcoffeebar.com

Cheesecakes by Alex joins Trade Street businesses.

One of Greenboro’s most sought after desserts can now be found right here in Winston-Salem. Cheesecakes by Alex (625 N. Trade St.) opened in late August by Alex Amoroso and his wife, Vera. Over 20 flavors of cheesecake can be found on the menu, which is the same as the Greensboro location. Every day, Amoroso makes 300 to 400 cheesecakes, which can be purchased whole or by the slice. Espresso drinks are offered, as well as brownies, cookies, and other baked goods. Cheesecakes by Alex is open Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m.–9 p.m. and Fri & Sat, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. cheesecakesbyalex.com