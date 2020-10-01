the dish: News, notes, and findings from the local food and restaurant scene.

University Parkway gets new coffee shop.
Clutch Coffee Bar opened last month at the former Smoothie King location at 5709 University Parkway, touting its drive-thru coffee concept. The menu offers fair-trade, organic coffee and includes various concoctions like their homemade energy drinks, smoothies, and array of gourmet coffee drinks. Founded by Darren Spicer, along with partners John Anderson and Jake Vandermeer, this is the first Clutch Coffee Bar in the Triad; the chain’s original location opened in 2018 in Mooresville. Expansion plans include Clemmons and Greensboro. clutchcoffeebar.com
Cheesecakes by Alex joins Trade Street businesses.
One of Greenboro’s most sought after desserts can now be found right here in Winston-Salem. Cheesecakes by Alex (625 N. Trade St.) opened in late August by Alex Amoroso and his wife, Vera. Over 20 flavors of cheesecake can be found on the menu, which is the same as the Greensboro location. Every day, Amoroso makes 300 to 400 cheesecakes, which can be purchased whole or by the slice. Espresso drinks are offered, as well as brownies, cookies, and other baked goods. Cheesecakes by Alex is open Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m.–9 p.m. and Fri & Sat, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. cheesecakesbyalex.com
Small bites:
• Footnote Coffee & Cocktails (634 W. Fourth St.) reopened last month after shutting down for COVID-19. Their new hours are Sun-Wed, 8 a.m.–3p.m. and Thurs-Sat, 8 a.m.–9 p.m. foothillsbrewing.com/footnote
• As part of a corporate downsizing plan that started as a result of the pandemic, K&W Cafeterias, Inc. has filed for Chapter 11. kwcafeterias.com
• Bygood Coffee, owned by Darrell and Abbey Garner, has relocated to the former Twin City Hive location from Long Island, N.Y. bygoodcoffee.com
• Black Mountain Chocolate has begun relocation plans and vacated their former home at 723 N. Trade St. They hope to open at 450 N. Patterson Ave. (Bailey South in Innovation Quarter) in December. blackmountainchocolate.com
• Campus Gas has reached an agreement with Known Coffee, who will share the space at 1231 Polo Road. knowncoffee.com
• Indo-Chinese dishes can now be found at Kasturi Indian Cuisine, which opened last month at 612 Hanes Mall Blvd. kasturiindiancuisine.com/winston-salem
• A new pizzeria, A Slice of Napoli, has opened at 5089 Country Club Road and offers both New York and Sicilian style pizza.
The Dish is compiled by WSM staff with help from Winston-Salem Journal food editor Michael Hastings.
