The first time Amy Taylor North walked through the wooden double doors of historic Shaffner House she was in love.

“It was meant to be,” she says. After driving by the home for 22 years, she knew she wanted to start a new chapter in her life right here on Main Street. She imagined book clubs, holiday parties and walls covered in art by local women.

Built in 1873, the Caroline Fries and Dr. John Francis Shaffner House – known locally as “the mansion on Main” – turns 150 this year.

Shaffner, Civil War doctor who became Salem's town doctor, was also mayor of the town of Salem From 1878 to 1884. His wife, also a Salem native, was active in the community and Moravian Church.

The mansion is one of the best examples of the French Second Empire architectural style in the state, its Mansard roof and impressive gables are jewels of this sophisticated style en vogue during the reign of Emperor Napoleon III and the fashionable Empress Eugenie as they rebuilt Paris; quite the contrast to the simpler homes in this Moravian community.

While the home is historically referred to as the John F. Shaffner House, Taylor North is not shy about pointing out that it was money from Caroline Fries that secured payment for the house.

As we stand in the kitchen, she also points out the ambitious renovation completed by the previous owners. “You’re standing on a trap door,” she exclaims as she reaches for a switch on the wall. I move to see a steampunk-styled hydraulic door of riveted metal and glass.

A white light flashes on before colored lights begin to pulsate.

“Oh no, it’s the disco lights,” she says with a smile as she fiddles with the switches.

I smile. Oh yes, the disco lights. Please! What could be more delightful than disco lights dancing beneath my feet in a kitchen that boasts a dual-chef French oven and the preserved brickwork of a cooking hearth that once dominated a detached kitchen and smoke house.

When the door opens fully, I can see the original root cellar, lined with hundreds of handmade bricks.

“Let me show you the entry hall.”

The main entrance glows with light from the original ruby glass sidelights and a transom over the front door. Above us is an impressive, intricate plaster ceiling medallion – the de rigueur or fashion of the day – crafted by itinerant Italian tradesmen who had to be brought back from the tavern to complete it.

Taylor North draws my attention to a pair of female busts sculpted in the elaborate design, and the gorgeous chandelier dripping with pink glass pendants – a statement piece for sure.

“This house celebrates women and their contributions to history, and I wanted everyone who walks in to know.”

Art from the estate of Maya Angelou is paired with art from female artists such as April Brady Magnum.

Over the living room fireplace hangs an impressive Botticelli-inspired painting by artist Anna Gaskins Pabon, a teacher by day, who like many women, rediscovered art during COVID.

That sacred femme energy and the painting’s messages of rebirth and hope are at the core of Taylor North’s commitment to women and community service. Ten days after moving in, she hosted a fundraiser for Congressional candidate Jasmine Beech-Ferrara.

Since then, Taylor North has hosted many gatherings, for Forsyth County public school board candidates – two of whom are women – plus Out at the Movies, UNCSA’s senior film students, members of the Old Salem Residents Association, Preservation Forsyth’s holiday party, and last month’s RiverRun Film Festival finale.

The first year in the historic Shaffner House has proven to be the perfect stage for bringing people together.

“I was also able to share photos and stories with a direct Shaffner descendant. He’s helping me construct a family tree and other elements to detail the house’s history.”

So what’s next?

This summer, she hopes to host an archeological dig right in her front yard.

“No one’s ever had permission to dig on the property,” she says, explaining that the original 1771 site of Salem Pottery was just outside her front door before it moved across the street in 1784.

“Nothing’s been finalized,” says Taylor North, who’s excited about the idea of finding buried artifacts and how they might inform the historical narrative.

“I don’t mind disrupting, and I welcome a challenge,” she says with a smile. “If I didn’t love preserving and sharing history, I wouldn’t be in this landmark house. Drive by on a nice day and you’ll probably see my doors wide open. Stop in. I’ll show ‘n tell you about it all day long!”

Photos: Step Inside the Caroline Fries and Dr. John Francis Shaffner House