When you hear Washington, you likely first think of D.C. But there's another Washington on the North Carolina coast.

This quaint – and often overlooked – small town is a great spot for a weekend getaway as a couple or as a family. It’s a hidden gem and offers visitors stunning river views, delicious food & drinks, and an abundance of things to do.

Best of all, Washington is only a little over 3 hours from Winston-Salem and an easy almost all interstate drive.

Small town, big fun

One of the best things about Washington is there is so much to do. The “downtown strip” along Main Street might be small, but it has some fun shops and top-notch restaurants.

The Bank Bistro has amazing food and drinks all in the coolest setting of a retrofitted 19th century bank. Just down the road, The Hackney not only has upscale food and cocktails but also their own distillery. If you’ve ever seen or even purchased 1000 Piers Gin from our local ABC stores, it comes from there! These are just two of the many delicious restaurants in this area.

No matter which restaurant you choose, the seafood is fresh and downright delicious! So, be sure to try some on your visit.

One street over from Main Street is the walkway that provides spectacular views of the Pamlico River, especially at sunset. The Pamlico River is a great place to kayak or do a guided boat tour to learn some more of the town’s rich history while taking in the sights.

If you continue down the walkway, you will find the North Carolina Estuarium, which provides everything you need to know and learn about the river. They also offer river boat trips and a small aquarium.

Further down Pamlico River is Goose Creek State Park. This is an outdoor destination you don’t want to miss, with hiking, picnicking, camping, and even several small beaches. Depending on when you visit, you can sometime even have your own private beach spot!

Southern hospitality

This town radiates southern hospitality. That is especially true at one of the town’s inns, the Elmwood 1820 Bed & Breakfast Inn. It’s a short walk from Main Street’s offerings and a place you’d expect to see in a Hallmark movie.

Expect nothing but the best when staying at Elmwood 1820. The rooms are beautiful and historic looking but with all the best amenities. There is even a small bar for happy hours and a stunning dining room.

If you love sitting on the porch with a drink or book, their large front porch is for you. Don’t forget to check out the fish in the fountain out front! The breakfast truly puts this bed and breakfast in a league all its own.

Pirate side trip

Just down the road from Washington sits the town of Bath.

If you, your significant other, or kids love pirates, especially Blackbeard, this is a fun side trip. While there isn’t a ton to do here, just soaking in the history of Blackbeard throughout the town is fun. Plus, it’s pretty cool to visit here, knowing it was North Carolina’s first town and port of entry.

If you want the beauty of North Carolina’s coast but can’t make it all the way to our beaches, then Washington is the perfect getaway spot to enjoy food, nature and relaxation.

Scenes from Washington, N.C.