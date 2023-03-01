KATHERINE PERRY AT-A-GLANCE

Your superpower? “I’m an aggressive over thinker. There’s not one conversation I have in which I don’t rethink what I said, what they said, what wasn’t said. I use that to develop relationships.”

Left on your bucket list? “No list. I’m more of a hand-that’s-dealt kind of gal.”

Three attributes of a great leader? “Empathy. Sense of humor. And surrounding yourself with people who are smarter and more talented than you – and you lean into that.”

How do you sharpen your leadership skills? “I consider myself a work in progress. I’m not done learning. So I try to surround myself with people who are not exactly like me. I’m looking for people who can add to my arsenal, who can see things differently, who can make me think about perspectives other than my own.”

Volunteer activities and honors? Meals on Wheels volunteer. Winston-Salem Chamber Reading Partner. Winston-Salem Portrait Project volunteer. LEAD Girls NC Board of Directors. Sawtooth School for Visual Art Board of Directors. Triad Business Journal Business Woman of the Year winner.

Three words on your gravestone sum up your life? “All about relationships.”