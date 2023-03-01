For 30 years, Winston-Salem native Katherine Perry’s career has successfully navigated a non-profit world that’s included American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem, and most recently Leadership Winston-Salem.
Reflecting back on that summer between high school and college when she was driving her mother to and from chemotherapy, she saw her future coming into sharper focus: “I wanted to do something that really mattered. I wanted to do something that was moving the ball forward and was filling my emotional bank account.”
Celebrating six years at Leadership Winston-Salem – the last two as its executive director – Perry is today surrounded by a sprawling quilt of alumni, participants, staff, volunteers and sponsors.
As diverse as they are, they are like-minded in building connections and moving their city forward.
“The fact that they will take time out of their day and sacrifice and invest in other people is beyond admirable. I hope to become what they are,” she adds, noting the time commitment to complete the nine-month program each year.
Leadership Winston-Salem (LWS) is an immersive program likened to a community MBA. Each year, 64 new participants gain behind-the-scenes access to local government, health care, education, social services and public safety operations.
The inner workings – obstacles, challenges and victories – are laid bare.
Through experiential group activities and relationship-building, LWS works to strengthen connections, develop a more diverse leadership base and leverage individual talent to improve the community.
The program celebrates its 40th anniversary next year and now boasts more than 2,000 alumni across Forsyth County.
Perry acknowledges that a privileged childhood shaped her career choices.
“I felt like I had been given a lot and that I owed it to the community to give back. I felt like I needed to do something to earn my keep.”
Perry believes LWS participants and alumni volunteers feel a similar tug.
“We’re looking for people with a passion for community, who are already steering initiatives, who are already engaged. We’re connecting them with other leaders to learn more about what makes Winston-Salem unique and the challenges we face.”
What’s the most serious challenge Perry has faced since starting as LWS program director in February 2017?
“Getting through COVID. The world was a dumpster fire starting March 2020. How were we going to keep participants engaged? This program is very hands-on. We’re out on the streets. There are walking tours, break-out sessions, small-group discussions. How can we make sure participants feel their time commitment is worth it?”
Perry remembers those early awkward days of Zoom, trying to bolster connections and relationships. LWS staff fretted keeping content robust enough to convince participants they were getting a quality experience through a computer screen.
Perry and her team seized on a playful idea: Through a short introductory video, the LWS board chairman portrayed the iconic Mr. (Fred) Rogers. With the instantly recognizable sound track playing in the background, the board chair dons that familiar Mr. Rogers sweater and delivers in classic Mr. Rogers’ cadence how technology would safely keep 2021 participants connected.
It’s equally powerful underlying message: If Mr. Rogers could so effectively educate and inspire over a TV screen, so could Leadership Winston-Salem.
The video concludes: “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Would you be my neighbor?”
Then you hear Perry’s voice, a la “Sesame Street”:“This program brought to you by the letters L, W and S and the number 2021.”
In the near term, what challenges does Leadership Winston-Salem face?
“It’s time for us to grow, and we’re trying to decide what that growth looks like,” she says. “Something has got to change when you have 100 applicants for 64 slots each year. Growing the size of the class may not be the sweet spot. So, do we need an entry level program? Or a master’s program for people who want to go deeper? What does the community need from us? I’m 100 percent confident our alumni will give us feedback on what our most fruitful step will be.
“We have a lot of support from companies sending employees to our program. Our community is changing. As companies change, they change priorities. We want to remain a priority to these companies. We want to stay relevant. Nobody’s job is less busy today than it was yesterday. We’re asking those participants to take a vacation day each month and commit it to Leadership Winston-Salem. That’s a big ask. But it’s worth it. The return-on-investment is exponential.”
While Leadership Winston-Salem prides itself on intentionally assembling diverse backgrounds and perspectives, Perry hopes every program graduate comes away “knowing that what happens in any part of this community, no matter which side of U.S. 52 you live on, no matter what neighborhood you live in, if it happens there, it happens here. Everything has a ripple effect.
“When they read about a problem in the newspaper or watch TV news, I hope they understand that the entire county of Forsyth is their backyard.”