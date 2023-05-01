Spring is here!

I am not a person who loves winter, so now that the weather is turning and the sun is out longer, I am much happier.

Despite the allergies that come with spring blooms, I love getting to spend time outdoors. What I love even more is spending time outdoors with my daughter, who is constantly surprised and delighted by nature.

There’s something about watching the world through the eyes of a child that helps you appreciate the delicate beauty surrounding us. Here are some books we recommend for getting outdoors with a special kid in your life this spring.

“Outdoor School: Tree, Wildflower, and Mushroom Spotting: The Definitive Interactive Nature Guide” by Mary Kay Carson. This is the newest installment of the Outdoor School series, books designed to get kids and adults outside and exploring the natural world. These interactive books help you learn interesting facts and practical skills, such as which mushrooms you can eat.

I specifically love this one in the series because I’m always wondering “what kind of tree is this?” or “I love that yellow flower, I wonder what it is called?” The beautiful illustrations include maps, charts, and diagrams of different species.

“Over and Under the Pond” by Kate Messner, illustrated by Silas Neal. This is one of three stunning picture books that Kate Messner and Silas Neal have co-created. The others are “Over and Under the Snow” and “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt.”

Each is a gentle conversation between an adult and child about the wonder of nature that exists around us and beneath us. The blue and green hues used throughout, and the gentle swaying cadence of the text, combine to lull you into a near slumber as if you’re inside the boat on the pond with the mother and child. Though this is a picture book, it is full of science and research. The back of the book is filled with information for further learning about the species you discover throughout the pages.

“The Kids’ Guide to Birds of the Carolinas: Fun Facts, Activities and 86 Cool Birds” by Stan Tekiela.

This is a definitive guide for learning the birds native to North and South Carolina. Though it is written in language for ages 5 to 12, it is an excellent resource for adults as well.

Each species description is accompanied by beautiful photography and key facts, such as where the bird lives, what they eat, how they nest, and what their migration patterns are. Each bird also comes with a “cool stuff” fact from the author. Did you know that the “horns” of the Great Horned Owl are feather tufts, not ears? There’s a place in each species description where kids can track when they’ve spotted each bird in the wild. This is a terrific book to take on an outdoor adventure with your kids this spring.